Farm Clerk
Job Description
AGRO-INDUSTRIAL PARK
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Proper record keeping and filing i.e. verification of the accuracy and validity of orders and ensuring proper weighing, bagging and storage of harvested crops.
- Preparation of weekly and monthly Farm returns.
- Managing and advising management on stock levels.
- Compiling orders in liaison with other offices.
- Receipting and Reconciliation of farm produce and cash received.
- Day to day farm administration.
- Stores management and items issuance.
- Asset protection i.e. verification of the accuracy and validity of orders and ensuring proper weighing, bagging and storage of harvested crops.
- Any other duties assigned by the General Manager.
Qualifications and Experience
- Five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language and Mathematics/Principles of
- Accounts, A Certificate in Agriculture, Purchasing and Supply/ Logistics and Warehousing/ Accounting/ Business Administration or any related qualification.
- At least one (1) year experience in the agricultural and accounting field.
- Strong written and verbal skills a must.
- Knowledge of various agricultural enterprises like beef, small ruminants, and crop production is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification and a detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees including their email addresses. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:
The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
P.O. Box 35
MARONDERA
hand deliver or send by courier to:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
CSC Campus, Industrial Sites
15 Longlands Road
MARONDERA
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.
Conditions Of Service: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.
Deadline: 23 November 2023
