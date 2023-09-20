Farm Manager
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned posts.
The Farm Manager shall be responsible for ensuring that the farm is profitable and meets projected financial targets. The Farm Manager’s duties and responsibilities shall include the following:
Duties and Responsibilities
Planning:
- Coordinate development of Farm Strategic Plan and reviews.
- Develop Annual Work Plans including Production and Marketing Plans, Infrastructure and Equipment Maintenance Plans, Staff Development Plans.
- Farm budgeting.
- Updating Farm Standard Operating Procedures.
- Develop annual fire guarding activities.
- Planning farm conservation practices.
Implementation of Farm activities:
- Ensure timely purchase of farm machinery, equipment and agricultural inputs.
- Coordinate and supervise day to day crop and livestock production activities.
- Coordinate day to day maintenance activities including engineering, equipment and infrastructure.
- Inspect equipment to ensure proper functioning.
- Implement farm best practices.
- Advertise and sell crop, livestock and other Farm products.
Human Resources Management:
- Interpret and implement government and Bindura University of Science Education policies with regard to labour management;
- Enforce health and safety regulations.
- Encourage skills training for farm workers.
Record Keeping:
- Maintain accurate financial and administrative records.
- Maintain accurate production records.
- Maintain asset inventory.
- Maintain accurate human resources records.
- Employ ICT in farm record keeping.
Resource Mobilization:
- Negotiate with relevant government departments, banks, and input suppliers to obtain equipment and inputs loans or contracts on behalf of the Farm Trust Board.
- Link the Farm Board Trust with potential partners.
Reporting:
- Preparation of weekly, monthly and quarterly reports.
- Preparation of the Financial Statements.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor of Science (Hons) Degree in Agricultural disciplines and a National Diploma in Agriculture from a recognized Agricultural College.
- A Master of Science degree would be an added advantage.
- Five (5) ‘O’ level passes including English Language, Science and Mathematics.
- At least five (5) years’ experience in crops and animal production, management and maintenance of farm machinery and equipment.
Skills & Attributes:
- The Farm Manager must demonstrate innovativeness, orderliness, responsibility, accountability, efficiency, excellent communication, planning, budgeting, marketing and ICT skills.
- Be able to write technical reports and foster team work.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
Bindura
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 25 September 2023
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura