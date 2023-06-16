Farm Manager (Chivhu)

Job Description

A farm doing commercial farming/ cropping in Chivhu is seeking to engage a Farm Manager to join their operations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the farm.

Responsible for the daily planning, organization, supervision and administration of activities for a large scale under pivot irrigation.

Qualifications and Experience

The ideal candidate for this role is a hardworking and motivated individual with crop farming experience especially wheat, maize and soya.

Other

How to Apply

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

Deadline: 16 June 2023