Farm Manager (Harare)
Job Description
Looking for a Farm Manager with experience in establishing and managing pecan plantations for a farm in Ruwa. They will be expected to organize the business’s commercial farm operations and ensure adherence to Global Good Agricultural Practices. The candidate must be willing to go through the challenges associated with developing a startup agricultural project.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage existing operations, crops, livestock, staff, and financial documents and recommending improvements.
- Manage the farm budget, track and adjust income and expense forecasts
- Manage the planning, preparation, planting, establishment, maintenance and harvesting of pecan plantation.
- Supervise seedling nurseries for horticulture crops.
- Plan, schedule and supervise breeding program for cattle and goats.
- Provide daily farm reports.
- Supervise daily planning of work schedules, activities and routine work.
- Maintain an up-to-date asset inventory and human resources records for the farm
- Scheduling repairs, maintenance, and replacement of equipment and machinery.
- Build professional networks and keeping abreast of developments in the agricultural science industry.
- Lead all aspects of crop and livestock production.
- Market the farms products.
- Hire, train and supervise other farm workers.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma/ Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture, Animal Science or equivalent.
- Organizational and time management skills.
- Knowledge of local and export market trends crop market trends.
- At least 5 years of experience managing the any of the following crops; Strawberries, Hemp, Onion, Peas, Red pepper, Garlic, Ginger, English cucumber, Chilies.
- Experience in cattle breeding for either pedigree or commercial breeding.
- Abattoir management and artificial insemination experience an added advantage.
- Willingness and experience developing start up agricultural projects.
- Class 4 driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their detailed CVs on: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw
Deadline: 12 July 2023
