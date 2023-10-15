Farm Manager (Nyanga)
Job Description
Maristvale Farm under Marist Brothers Nyanga seeks applications from suitably qualified experienced and self-driven candidate for the position of Farm Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To produce programmes that will make the farm viable.
- Ability to produce quality products to supply the school and supply external markets.
- To supervise and control a minimum labour force.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Agriculture.
- At least 3 years or more in managing a farm in areas of (animal husbandry, piggery, poultry and horticulture).
- Clean class 4 Drivers license will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their detailed CVs, application letter and copies of educational certificates to: maristnyangavacancies@gmail.com
Deadline: 17 October 2023
