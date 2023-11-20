Job Description

The selected candidate will oversee all farm operations which includes supervising staff, monitoring of crops and animals, as well as other administrative tasks.

Location: Mashonaland East

Duties and Responsibilities

This position requires an individual with strong, practical knowledge of agricultural skills and farm management.

The Manager will be responsible for planning, coordinating, and implementing all work and activities on the farm.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Agriculture; a Bachelor’s degree would be an advantage.

Minimum 3 years farm management experience, with traceable references.

Knowledge of techniques and use of equipment for planting, growing and harvesting maize and tobacco crops.

Familiar with budgeting and land use planning.

Experience in animal husbandry would be an advantage.

The ability to make decisions in stressful environments.

Willingness to work overtime as required.

Mature and able to work with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants must e-mail their application to: idai.farming@gmail.com and add FARM MANAGER to the subject.

Deadline: 30 November 2023