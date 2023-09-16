Farm Supervisor (Marondera)

Job Description

NBA is currently looking for a Farm Supervisor under its Business Development Unit in Marondera.

Duties and Responsibilities

Co-ordinate and supervise the work of general farm workers and harvesting labourers.

Develop work schedules and establish procedures for the farm.

Maintain quality control and production records.

Perform general farm duties.

Examine produce for quality and prepare for market.

Plans, develops, and directs the operations of a major farming functions.

Orders the maintenance and repair of farm equipment and buildings.

Orders supplies, tools, and equipment necessary to the work.

Performs related work as assigned.

Supervise farm assistants.

Qualifications and Experience

At least Diploma in Agriculture/ Horticulture.

Extensive knowledge of crop and animal production systems.

At least 5 years relevant experience.

A clean class 4 driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send application letters and detailed CV to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw

Deadline: 22 September 2023