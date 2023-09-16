Pindula|Search Pindula
National Biotechnology Authority

Farm Supervisor (Marondera)

National Biotechnology Authority
Sep. 22, 2023
Job Description

NBA is currently looking for a Farm Supervisor under its Business Development Unit in Marondera.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Co-ordinate and supervise the work of general farm workers and harvesting labourers.
  • Develop work schedules and establish procedures for the farm.
  • Maintain quality control and production records.
  • Perform general farm duties.
  • Examine produce for quality and prepare for market.
  • Plans, develops, and directs the operations of a major farming functions.
  • Orders the maintenance and repair of farm equipment and buildings.
  • Orders supplies, tools, and equipment necessary to the work.
  • Performs related work as assigned.
  • Supervise farm assistants.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least Diploma in Agriculture/ Horticulture.
  • Extensive knowledge of crop and animal production systems.
  • At least 5 years relevant experience.
  • A clean class 4 driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send application letters and detailed CV to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw

Deadline: 22 September 2023

National Biotechnology Authority

