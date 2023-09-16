Farm Supervisor (Marondera)
National Biotechnology Authority
Job Description
NBA is currently looking for a Farm Supervisor under its Business Development Unit in Marondera.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Co-ordinate and supervise the work of general farm workers and harvesting labourers.
- Develop work schedules and establish procedures for the farm.
- Maintain quality control and production records.
- Perform general farm duties.
- Examine produce for quality and prepare for market.
- Plans, develops, and directs the operations of a major farming functions.
- Orders the maintenance and repair of farm equipment and buildings.
- Orders supplies, tools, and equipment necessary to the work.
- Performs related work as assigned.
- Supervise farm assistants.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least Diploma in Agriculture/ Horticulture.
- Extensive knowledge of crop and animal production systems.
- At least 5 years relevant experience.
- A clean class 4 driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send application letters and detailed CV to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw
Deadline: 22 September 2023
