Fashion Designer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Production Manager, the successful candidate will be primarily responsible for:

Developing compelling designs that align with the MSU Enterprises brand identity and drive strong sales.

Creating seasonal concepts to inspire product innovation and market appeal.

Sketching and developing creative ideas to bring designs to life.

Producing CAD sketches and technical packs to guide the production process accurately.

Collaborating closely with the Production team to ensure optimal fit, design, construction, and adherence to timelines.

Engaging with the Sales team to gather market feedback and assess product sell-through.

Assisting in tracking samples throughout various stages of production.

Ensuring punctual completion of tasks to meet critical path deadlines

NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.