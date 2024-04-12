Fashion Designer
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting to the Production Manager, the successful candidate will be primarily responsible for:
- Developing compelling designs that align with the MSU Enterprises brand identity and drive strong sales.
- Creating seasonal concepts to inspire product innovation and market appeal.
- Sketching and developing creative ideas to bring designs to life.
- Producing CAD sketches and technical packs to guide the production process accurately.
- Collaborating closely with the Production team to ensure optimal fit, design, construction, and adherence to timelines.
- Engaging with the Sales team to gather market feedback and assess product sell-through.
- Assisting in tracking samples throughout various stages of production.
- Ensuring punctual completion of tasks to meet critical path deadlines
NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a National Diploma (ND) in Clothing and Fashion Design.
- Minimum of one (1) year of experience in the clothing and textiles industry.
- Ability to interpret trends and design products with commercial value.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)
Midlands State University
NB: Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
Deadline: 12 April 2024
