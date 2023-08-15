Fence installers

Job Description

Prevail International Group of Companies is looking for qualified and experienced candidates to join our team in various provinces in Zimbabwe. We are a leading company in the field of rural development, providing quality services and solutions to our clients. We are currently hiring for the above position

We are hiring for the following provinces: Bulawayo, Harare ,Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Mashinaland west, Masvingo, Matebeleland North and Matebeleland South.

Duties and Responsibilities

Installing, repairing, and maintaining fences and gates in rural areas.

Digging, levelling, measuring, cutting, welding, and other related tasks.

Qualifications and Experience

A Relevant diploma in fence installation.

You must have at least 2 years of experience as a fence installer.

Clean driving record.

You must also be willing to travel and work in different locations as assigned.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in any of these positions, please send your CV and cover letter to: infor@prevailinternational.com and TALKCHAT 077 300 7313.