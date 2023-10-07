Fibre Technician (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Performing physical site surveys of fibre route.
- Performing fibre cable connections deployments.
- Supervising of casual workers/contractors on fibre installation project.
- Trenching, duct installation and backfilling.
- Manhole installation.
- Cable pulling/blowing.
- Cabinet and Terminal equipment installation (Data Centre/POP & client premises.
- Cable trunking installations.
- Splicing, Testing, and commissioning.
- Onsite stakeholder management including residents, service providers and client’s representatives, and provide efficient and quality customer service
- Testing and inspections of fibre cable installations according to the Dandemutande standards and specifications.
- Troubleshooting and repairing of fibre cable faults on the Dandemutande network.
- Provide information necessary to maintain accurate and up to date network records.
- Create and maintain detailed documentation of fibre cable outside plant.
- Work with third party fibre providers for deployments and resolving faults on leased fibre circuits.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma/Certification in fibre optic implementation and/or any related field.
- At least 2 years’ proven experience.
- Good communication and analytical skills.
- Clean Class 4 Drivers license.
Other
How to Apply
To apply click link: https://dandemutande-jobs-portal.powerappsportals.com/Job-Details/?id=fe0301b2-e860-ee11-8df0-000d3a2ac07c
Deadline: 08 October 2023
