Dandemutande

Fibre Technician (Harare)

Dandemutande
Oct. 08, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Performing physical site surveys of fibre route.
  • Performing fibre cable connections deployments.
  • Supervising of casual workers/contractors on fibre installation project.
  • Trenching, duct installation and backfilling.
  • Manhole installation.
  • Cable pulling/blowing.
  • Cabinet and Terminal equipment installation (Data Centre/POP & client premises.
  • Cable trunking installations.
  • Splicing, Testing, and commissioning.
  • Onsite stakeholder management including residents, service providers and client’s representatives, and provide efficient and quality customer service
  • Testing and inspections of fibre cable installations according to the Dandemutande standards and specifications.
  • Troubleshooting and repairing of fibre cable faults on the Dandemutande network.
  • Provide information necessary to maintain accurate and up to date network records.
  • Create and maintain detailed documentation of fibre cable outside plant.
  • Work with third party fibre providers for deployments and resolving faults on leased fibre circuits.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma/Certification in fibre optic implementation and/or any related field.
  • At least 2 years’ proven experience.
  • Good communication and analytical skills.
  • Clean Class 4 Drivers license.

Other

How to Apply

To apply click link: https://dandemutande-jobs-portal.powerappsportals.com/Job-Details/?id=fe0301b2-e860-ee11-8df0-000d3a2ac07c

Deadline: 08 October 2023

Dandemutande

Website
08612 000 000
sales@dandemutande.co.zw

Dandemutande is a premier, fast-growing Zimbabwean Internet Access Provider (IAP) that merges cutting edge connectivity, voice, productivity, cloud and cybersecurity solutions with 24/7 customer support to help optimize the performance of your business.

Our comprehensive portfolio of Internet connectivity solutions, Data Center services, Cloud solutions, ICT hardware, ICT software, Managed IT services and Unified Communications solutions provide powerful options to address your most difficult IT challenges.

