Field Counsellors x6 (Chimanimani, Gutu, Chiredzi, Mbire, Mangwe and Bulilima districts)
Job Description
Musasa is a women’s rights organization founded in 1988. The vision of the organization is to see a society in which women and girls are free from violence in all its manifestations and are able to fully participate in development at all levels. Musasa is committed to addressing gender-based violence (GBV) through a comprehensive approach that includes direct service provision, emergency response, prevention, advocacy, and monitoring, research, and evaluation. The direct services aim at increasing access to GBV services through shelters, call centre, mobile and static One stop Centres. The organization fosters social transformation at the household, community, and national levels by challenging harmful beliefs, attitudes, and behaviours through various methodologies. Musasa also uses community dialogues, community visioning as well as women and girls’ safe spaces in engaging various community groups. While the advocacy pillar focuses on addressing gaps in GBV legislation through advocating for formulation of new laws and full implementation of existing laws.
MUSASA is implementing the ‘SafeHaven: Promoting safety and dignity in emergency settings’ project aimed to strengthen protection mechanisms, gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response efforts in Chimanimani, Gutu, Chiredzi, Mbire, Mangwe and Bulilima districts of Zimbabwe, particularly in the context of emergencies such as drought, climate shocks, and disease outbreaks. Furthermore, the project aims to: mitigate protection risks, prevent GBV, support survivors, and promote a culture of safety, respect, and gender equality within affected districts.
The organisation hereby invites suitable candidates to apply for the post of Field Counsellors that has arisen (in Chimanimani, Gutu, Chiredzi, Mbire, Mangwe and Bulilima districts).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Day to day counselling of survivors of Gender-Based Violence
- Support GBV response through case follow-up and management;
- Group and individual counselling in communities
- Coordinating with partners in the GBV referral pathway
- Information dissemination to surrounding communities about the available services;
- Participating in outreach and demand creation activities that raise awareness on GBV
- Attending district meetings as well as coordinating with other project implementing partners in the district.
- Facilitate GBV prevention methodologies like SASA! Gender Action Learning Systems (GALS) and safe spaces.
- Support report writing and documentation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Counselling / Degree in Social Work.
- An additional qualification in Development Studies would be an added advantage.
- At least 2-year experience in a similar role.
- Ability to use Microsoft Office Suite.
- Ability to quickly understand and absorb new topics, issues and disciplines.
- Ability to coordinate well with partners in the referral pathway.
Other
How to Apply
Send your application letter and CV with three (3) traceable references to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw, Highlight the job title and the target district in the subject field of the email.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. MUSASA does not charge any application or processing fees on applicants at any stage of the recruitment process.
Safeguarding Commitment:
Musasa is committed to safeguarding the personal dignity and rights of beneficiaries. Any candidate offered a job with Musasa will be expected to adhere to Musasa’s Safeguarding Policy and conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of this policy.
The candidate will undergo a thorough background check, and personal/professional references will be requested.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Musasa Project
Musasa is a non-governmental organisation that was set up in 1988 to deal with issues of violence against women and girls. It provides relief to survivors of Gender Based Violence (GBV). Musasa operates from five (5) regional offices, Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo.