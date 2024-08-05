Field Drivers x6 (Chimanimani, Gutu, Chiredzi, Mbire, Mangwe & Bulilima)
Job Description
Musasa is a women’s rights organization founded in 1988. The vision of the organization is to see a society in which women and girls are free from violence in all its manifestations and are able to fully participate in development at all levels. Musasa is committed to addressing gender-based violence (GBV) through a comprehensive approach that includes direct service provision, emergency response, prevention, advocacy, and monitoring, research, and evaluation. The direct services aim at increasing access to GBV services through shelters, call centre, mobile and static One stop Centres. The organization fosters social transformation at the household, community, and national levels by challenging harmful beliefs, attitudes, and behaviours through various methodologies. Musasa also uses community dialogues, community visioning as well as women and girls’ safe spaces in engaging various community groups. While the advocacy pillar focuses on addressing gaps in GBV legislation through advocating for formulation of new laws and full implementation of existing laws.
MUSASA is implementing the ‘SafeHaven: Promoting safety and dignity in emergency settings’ project aimed to strengthen protection mechanisms, gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response efforts in Chimanimani, Gutu, Chiredzi, Mbire, Mangwe and Bulilima districts of Zimbabwe, particularly in the context of emergencies such as drought, climate shocks, and disease outbreaks. Furthermore, the project aims to: mitigate protection risks, prevent GBV, support survivors, and promote a culture of safety, respect, and gender equality within affected districts.
The organisation hereby invites suitable candidates to apply for the post of Field drivers that has arisen (in Chimanimani, Gutu, Chiredzi, Mbire, Mangwe and Bulilima districts).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Perform work in the operation of a vehicle to assure safe transportation of staff and clients to and from various destinations in the country.
- Assist passengers during entry and exit from vehicles as necessary and other courtesies.
- Assume responsibility for care and maintenance of the vehicle to include but not limited to fuel consumption and allocation, accurate accounting for kilometres, facilitate procurement of services and equipment for vehicles.
- Any other work-related assignments as may be directed by a supervisor
Qualifications and Experience
- Possession of a valid driver’s license and a valid Defensive Driving Certificate.
- Possession of a trade test certificate, or any recognized traffic certificate would be an added advantage.
- Extensive knowledge of traffic rules is a must.
- Good knowledge of vehicle insurance policies is required.
- Minimum of 2 years experience in administration and maintenance of vehicles
- The candidates should be mature and comfortable with all local languages.
Other
How to Apply
Send your application letter and CV with three (3) traceable references to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw, Highlight the job title and the target district in the subject field of the email.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 11 August 2024
Musasa Project
Musasa is a non-governmental organisation that was set up in 1988 to deal with issues of violence against women and girls. It provides relief to survivors of Gender Based Violence (GBV). Musasa operates from five (5) regional offices, Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo.