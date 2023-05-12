Field extension Officer (Chegutu)

Job Description
Applicants are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the following urgent positions that has arisen in our dynamic organization.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To provide poultry extension services to poultry growers contracted to the company and ensure that standards and practices are strictly adhered to.
- To visit and inspect poultry farms so that they conform to good poultry husbandry and biosecurity measures.
- To take samples for analysis as required
- Any other duties as may be assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate or Diploma in Agriculture.
- Clean Class 3/4 drivers’ licence and able to ride a motorbike.
- At least 2 years’ experience in poultry production and extension.
- Knowledge of contract farming models.
- Strong organisation, coordination and communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Prospective candidates should be in possession of the above. Applications together with current detailed CV’s and expected salary should be delivered to:
The Group Human Resources Officer
SABLE FOODS
3122/3 ZMDC Shopping Complex
Chegutu
Or
Send emails on hr@freshandfrozen.co.zw
NB: Applications will be considered on a rolling basis.
Deadline: 15 May 2023