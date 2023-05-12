Pindula|
Sable Foods

Field extension Officer (Chegutu)

Sable Foods
May. 15, 2023
Job Description

Applicants are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the following urgent positions that has arisen in our dynamic organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To provide poultry extension services to poultry growers contracted to the company and ensure that standards and practices are strictly adhered to.
  • To visit and inspect poultry farms so that they conform to good poultry husbandry and biosecurity measures.
  • To take samples for analysis as required
  • Any other duties as may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Certificate or Diploma in Agriculture.
  • Clean Class 3/4 drivers’ licence and able to ride a motorbike.
  • At least 2 years’ experience in poultry production and extension.
  • Knowledge of contract farming models.
  • Strong organisation, coordination and communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates should be in possession of the above. Applications together with current detailed CV’s and expected salary should be delivered to:

The Group Human Resources Officer

SABLE FOODS

3122/3 ZMDC Shopping Complex

Chegutu

Or

Send emails on hr@freshandfrozen.co.zw

NB: Applications will be considered on a rolling basis.

Deadline: 15 May 2023

 

Sable Foods

The Sable brand is owned by Sable Park Estates, a company based in Chegutu that has been operational for over 30 years. John and Bridget Eastwood founded it in 1984. Up until 2016 it was a family run business and is still headed by its CEO, Sean Eastwood, the son of John and Bridget.

