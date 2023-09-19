Pindula|Search Pindula
Field/ Greenhouse General Hand:Industrial Sciences And Technology Department x2

Sep. 25, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The successful candidates will be responsible for soil preparation, cultivation, harvesting,
  • determination of plant needs, maintenance and care of plant collection, operating and maintaining specialised garden equipment.

Qualifications and Experience

  • The applicants should have at least 5 O’ Level passes including English Language and Agriculture.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.hit.ac.zw/job/industrial-sciences-and-technology-department-field-greenhouse-general-hand-2-posts/

Deadline: 25 September 2023

Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) is a Zimbabwean university offering courses mainly in technology.

The Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) was established in 1988 as a National Vocational Training Centre (NVTC). Over time, it evolved into a Technical College offering courses in automotive, electrical, and mechanical engineering, producing artisans capable of operating and maintaining machinery in industry with little or no research or generation of new technology related knowledge. HIT conducts research, design, manufacture, develop, incubate, transfer, and commercialize technology for all sectors of the economy.

