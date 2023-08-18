Field Manager (Harare & Bulawayo)

Job Description

Are you passionate about working for an organization that is best in class when it comes to investments management, wealth creation, and asset protection?

The Zimnat Group stands as a versatile financial services provider, offering solutions for wealth creation, management, and protection. Our core purpose is to enhance lives through innovative approaches in customer engagement and work methodologies. Upholding values like integrity, sustainability, empathy, empowerment, and partnership, we foster a collaborative environment where every individual can flourish. If you're passionate about Making Life Better we invite you to apply for our exciting vacant position that has arisen within the Life Assurance division

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervises and monitors agents work on a daily basis, attending to issues around attendance and agents’ performance. Identification of new markets and establishment of relations with key personnel.

Quality control of new business.

Tracks and traces on created business and premiums allocation.

Coordinate Agents recruitment including sourcing & first screening.

Conducts initial training and orientation for the newly engaged agents through field visits and product knowledge training

Responsible for monitoring client premium payments to predict those that are likely to churn and advises responsible agent to intervine through engaging the client

Relationship management with key stakeholders. Weekly and monthly reports preparations.

Qualifications and Experience

Business Related Degree or equivalent.

Proven experience (at least two years) in a related field-banking/insurance marketing.

Mature and good communication skills (both orally and written).

Excellent managerial& selling skills.

Good record of achieving sales targets.

Should be able to demonstrate self-confidence, maturity and ability to work independently and deliver results without close suppervision

Aggressive, effective communicator, sociable, versatile, resourceful and hardworking.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Complete Form on: https://forms.office.com/r/8LdAtk4kv0