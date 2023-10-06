Field Officer (Chinhoyi)

Job Description

A vacancy has arisen within the Agricultural Marketing Authority for the position of Field Officer. The incumbent will be reporting directly to the Field Crops/ Horticulture and Livestock Expert and indirectly to the Director Agribusiness. The Field Officer is expected to cover parts of Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central provinces and be stationed at the Chinhoyi Regional Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Enforcing compliance on statutory measures on registrations, marketing procedures, records, re turns, pest and disease control as well as weeding out illegal agricultural imports.

Forging sustainable market linkages of farmers with buyers, contractors, traders, processors, abattoirs in both crop and livestock sectors.

Monitoring of commodity and input markets, include carrying out market research.

Identifying and conducting trainings on agriculture, value chain development and non-farm livelihoods to targeted communities in the wards of operation.

Participating in regional crop and livestock assessments exercises, agricultural input support verification exercises, and carrying out supply and accessibility surveys.

Identifying, inducting, deploying and supervising Common Input Distribution Point/Common Buying Point Clerks and Depot Clerks on farmer registrations, input disbursement and purchases of contracted crop.

Coming up with a consolidated database of farmers contracted by contractors.

Monitoring and evaluating farmer activities from production to marketing, including the provision of agronomy services.

Marketing and representing the Authority by attending meetings, field days, agricultural shows, workshops as well as cooperation and collaboration with other sister departments.

Preparation of weekly and monthly reports and sending them to Head Office.

Undertaking any other duties as assigned by management.

Qualifications and Experience

A Diploma in Agriculture and/or Degree in Agriculture/Agronomy/Animal Science.

Must have a Class 3 driver's licence and able to ride a bike.

A high degree of technical competence.

Working knowledge of the agricultural sector is a prerequisite.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Result oriented, innovative, analytical and an excellent team player.

Other

How to Apply

Please send your CV, certificates and application letter to: hr@ama.co.zw using "Field Officer" as the subject of the email. Candidate must be ready to start work immediately.

Deadline: 09 October 2023