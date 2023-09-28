Field Officer (Kariba)

Job Description

Musasa is a national NGO that started work in 1988 focusing on Violence against women (VAW). Musasa mainly focuses on direct support to survivors of Gender-based violence, public education and awareness-raising on Violence Against Women.

Duties and Responsibilities

Day-to-day interaction with survivors of Gender-Based Violence.

Case follow-up and management.

Group and individual dialogue in communities.

Coordinating with partners in the GBV referral.

Information dissemination to surrounding communities about the available services.

Participating in outreach and demand creation activities that raise awareness on available GBV response services.

Attending district meetings.

Coordinating with other project implementing partners in the district.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Counselling, Degree in Social Work or any related social science degree.

An additional qualification in Development Studies would be an added advantage.

At least 1-year experience in a similar role.

Ability to use Microsoft Office.

Ability to quickly understand and absorb new topics, issues and disciplines.

Ability to work well with partners in the consortium.

Other

How to Apply

Send your application letter and CV with three (3) traceable references to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.