Musasa Project

Field Officer (Kariba)

Musasa Project
Sep. 30, 2023
Job Description

Musasa is a national NGO that started work in 1988 focusing on Violence against women (VAW). Musasa mainly focuses on direct support to survivors of Gender-based violence, public education and awareness-raising on Violence Against Women.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Day-to-day interaction with survivors of Gender-Based Violence.
  • Case follow-up and management.
  • Group and individual dialogue in communities.
  • Coordinating with partners in the GBV referral.
  • Information dissemination to surrounding communities about the available services.
  • Participating in outreach and demand creation activities that raise awareness on available GBV response services.
  • Attending district meetings.
  • Coordinating with other project implementing partners in the district.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Counselling, Degree in Social Work or any related social science degree.
  • An additional qualification in Development Studies would be an added advantage.
  • At least 1-year experience in a similar role.
  • Ability to use Microsoft Office.
  • Ability to quickly understand and absorb new topics, issues and disciplines.
  • Ability to work well with partners in the consortium.

How to Apply

Send your application letter and CV with three (3) traceable references to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Safeguarding Commitment

Musasa is committed to safeguarding the personal dignity and rights of beneficiaries. Any candidate offered a job with Musasa will be expected to adhere to Musasa’s Safeguarding Policy and conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of this policy.

Deadline: 30 September 2023

Musasa Project

Musasa is a non-governmental organisation that was set up in 1988 to deal with issues of violence against women and girls. It provides relief to survivors of Gender Based Violence (GBV). Musasa operates from five (5) regional offices, Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo.

