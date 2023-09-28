Field Officer (Kariba)
Job Description
Musasa is a national NGO that started work in 1988 focusing on Violence against women (VAW). Musasa mainly focuses on direct support to survivors of Gender-based violence, public education and awareness-raising on Violence Against Women.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Day-to-day interaction with survivors of Gender-Based Violence.
- Case follow-up and management.
- Group and individual dialogue in communities.
- Coordinating with partners in the GBV referral.
- Information dissemination to surrounding communities about the available services.
- Participating in outreach and demand creation activities that raise awareness on available GBV response services.
- Attending district meetings.
- Coordinating with other project implementing partners in the district.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Counselling, Degree in Social Work or any related social science degree.
- An additional qualification in Development Studies would be an added advantage.
- At least 1-year experience in a similar role.
- Ability to use Microsoft Office.
- Ability to quickly understand and absorb new topics, issues and disciplines.
- Ability to work well with partners in the consortium.
Other
How to Apply
Send your application letter and CV with three (3) traceable references to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Safeguarding Commitment
Musasa is committed to safeguarding the personal dignity and rights of beneficiaries. Any candidate offered a job with Musasa will be expected to adhere to Musasa’s Safeguarding Policy and conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of this policy.
Deadline: 30 September 2023
