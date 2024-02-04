Field Officer (Karoi)

Organisational awareness.

Conceptual thinking.

Information seeking.

Interpersonal relationships.

Other

How to Apply

Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is “FIELD OFFICER”

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants.

Deadline: 04 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message