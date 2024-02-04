Pindula|Search Pindula
Field Officer (Karoi)

TIMB
Feb. 04, 2024
Job Description

The above-mentioned vacancy has arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the vacancy. The successful candidate will be based at TIMB Karoi Office.

Reports To: Technical Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Grower assessment for registration approval.
  • Farmer training and stakeholder information dissemination.
  • Loan recovery.
  • Monitoring adherence to schedules and statutory requirements including planting dates, stalk destruction and others.
  • Ensuring that afforestation programs are carried out.
  • Collection of geo-referenced data for infrastructure and fields.
  • Execution and implementation of all organizational business initiatives.
  • Execution and implementation of all sustainable tobacco production initiatives.
  • Monitor all tobacco contractors for adherence to all compliance requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma/ Degree in Agriculture or equivalent from a recognized institution.
  • At least 2 years relevant working experience.
  • Class 3 valid driver’s license.

Other requirements/ competences:

  • Organisational awareness.
  • Conceptual thinking.
  • Information seeking.
  • Interpersonal relationships.

Other

How to Apply

Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is “FIELD OFFICER

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants.

Deadline: 04 February 2024

The Tobacco Industry & Marketing Board (TIMB) is a Zimbabwean regulatory and advisory statutory board whose functions include controlling and regulating the growing, marketing and exporting of tobacco in Zimbabwe. In 1936, through the Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act, the Tobacco Marketing Board was formed resulting in the selling of tobacco through the Auction Floors and, later, Contract floors (from 2004). The Tobacco Marketing and Levy (Amendment) Act of 1997 saw the Tobacco Marketing Board being renamed to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. The Board caters for the interests of all classes of different types of tobacco growers, buyers and other stakeholders.

Feedback