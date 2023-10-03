Field Officer-Livelihoods x3 (Harare)

Job Description

The Field Officer (Livelihoods) is responsible for liaising with the Senior Field Officer and UPLIFT team in implementing the Livelihoods - Economic Recovery and Market Systems (ERMS) activities in Mbare, Stoneridge, and Hopley suburbs of Harare.

The Field Officer (Livelihoods) will work closely with the UPLIFT and Livelihoods team to support the timely and efficient implementation of livelihoods activities in the field. He/She will work closely to identify, support, train and monitor interventions targeting small businesses, cash for work and ISALs group. He/she is responsible to ensure compliance to USAID and GOAL guidelines/standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

Community Facilitation & organization: