Job Description

The Field Officer is responsible liaising with the District Coordinator and Field Monitors in implementing the programme in the district and ensure compliance to Donor and World Vision guidelines/standards. He/she is responsible for ensuring that timely and efficient food distributions are conducted whilst assisting Field Monitor in monitoring of the delivery, distribution and field level reporting associated with food assistance project. The incumbent is expected to lead the Food Distribution Monitors to ensure implementation of the Community Based Targeting and Distribution within the respective FDPs. All these must be done while meeting the WV and WFP commodity management standards and observing latest COVID-19 Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure that all commodities from the warehouse are properly handled, accounted for and reported on by the field monitors as per World Vision and Donor guidelines.

Leading and Ensuring that all commodities delivered at the FDP are properly distributed and accounted for.

Making distribution plans and based on the approved distribution plan inform the FDP Committees on the quantities of food expected, ration scales and the expected date of arrival of commodity and planned distribution dates.

Leading the monitoring of commodity movements, including delivery of commodities at the FDP, supervise receipt and offloading of food commodities to ensure adherence to the commodity management standards including handling and documentation.

Oversee the distribution process at the FDP in collaboration with the FDP Committees and supervise the random weighing of beneficiary receipts to ensure proper rations are distributed:

Leading best practices to ensure that no damaged commodities are distributed to beneficiaries.

Coordinate and lead in all areas of commodity management including periodical review of food security situation, food availability and supervise the implementation of rehabilitation projects

Community Facilitation & organization

Responsible for ensuring community organization and capacity building for proper management of field level project initiatives.

Introduce Food Assistance concept to the community and ensure a clear understanding and adoption of the process

Facilitate community organization through the FMs in the process of electing FDP committees, ensuring gender balance and conduct training for the FDP committees based on the food assistance principles.

In alignment with the FSC developed beneficiary selection criteria, facilitate the development of a community-based targeting/selection criteria by the FDP committees and facilitate approval by all community members and local leadership

Lead and facilitate beneficiary selection and validation process.

Assist community to solve problems related to the field level project activities including food distribution and ensure that a complaint/response mechanism is in place in all FDPs

Documentation and Reporting

Lead and ensure that timely preparation and submission of the weekly/monthly reports and submit to the CTS Officer and Commodities Officer on a timely basis.

Ensure all relevant documentation of commodity movements and distributions are properly maintained. Ensure that FMs and other staff prepare and submit reports such as Distribution Centre Visit Reports (DCVR), Warehouse Inspection Report (WIR), and Truck Inspection Reports (TIR) are prepared and submitted on regular basis.

Scrutinize waybills, to ensure that the correct quantities have been indicated in the waybills, record underweight, excesses and lost quantities (if any).

Ensure proper documentation of reconstituted commodities. Report on any incidences touching on security at the distribution canters

Community Liaison and beneficiary relations

Facilitate information sharing with communities and stakeholders about World Vision and its programs.

Identify training needs and facilitate training for the community.

Coordinate and liaise at operational level, with local authorities, NGOs and counterparts, provide information regarding beneficiary registration, commodity distribution, distribution plans, and project progress.

Identify and recommend other needs such as health care, additional food needs, development activities, or any other rehabilitation and/or development activity.

Ensure beneficiaries are treated with respect and dignity

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Development studies or any related field

At least 2 years’ experience in food aid programming, preferably in an NGO environment

In depth knowledge of all programme requirements, standards and guide lines.

Have proven organizational planning and leadership, ability to follow procedures and meet deadlines without much supervision.

Demonstrate ability in the designing and effective use of training materials.

Ability to identify gaps, trends, priorities and key issues.

Ability to prioritize many demands.

Ability to relate to people of other faiths.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://worldvision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/WorldVisionInternational/job/Bulawayo-Zimbabwe/Field-Officer_R19517

Deadline: 05 May 2023