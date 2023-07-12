Field Officers x6
Job Description
About ZADT
ZADT partners and collaborates with other development institutions and NGOs to support activities that benefit smallholder farmers in general. The role of ZADT in these partnerships is to facilitate access to finance and the provision of business development services to potential beneficiaries of these programmes.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the position of project Field Officer for a Three (3) Year Rural and Peri-Urban Women and Youth Agro - Entrepreneurs [i.e., Smallholder Farmers (SHFs), Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)] Access to Finance Training and Mentorship Project in Zimbabwe. The program seeks to provide financial literacy training and to facilitate increased access to appropriately structured finance to youth and women involved in agribusiness initiatives. This position reports to the Project Manager of the project implemented by the Agricultural Development Trust (ZADT) in Zimbabwe.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Identify and facilitate scoping of target value chain clusters and corridors.
- Identify and select target women and youth beneficiaries for the target area.
- Identify and promote private sector value chain hubs partnership engagement in the target area.
- Facilitate scoping and establishment of sustainable partnerships with financial institutions and agribusinesses to promote the expansion of credit opportunities to the targeted Women and Youth agro- entrepreneurs.
- Undertake transformative training and impactful mentorship and ensure reputable organizational image in the project area.
- Establish and maintain a fully functional tracking and reporting system to manage the day-to-day operations of the project implementing team; and working with partner financial institutions and private sector value chain players to create project awareness, innovation and desired reach.
- Review and recommend improvements on training and mentorship programme to improve financial literacy, access to finance and linkages to appropriate finance, development and marketing partners for the target beneficiaries.
- Develop criteria for risk assessment and applying this to minimise risks to the Project in the project area.
- Prepare and submit monthly project reports in line with the project reporting criteria; compile and prepare weekly, monthly, quarterly annual project reports and status updates as per request.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 3 years’ relevant work experience in development finance project management, agribusiness and/or banking preferably in a lending unit of the bank.
- A Diploma and/or honours degree in Agriculture, Agricultural Economics or Business degree with experience in or working with agribusiness or equivalent from a recognized university is a clear advantage.
- Critical competencies in corporate governance principles and information systems.
- Appreciation for MSME, public and private sector businesses, and well networked in the market in the financial services sector.
- Demonstrated experience in development finance, developing and implementing successful sustainable environmentally friendly project implementation and monitoring systems.
- Strong experience in developing and maintaining business relationships and partnerships.,
- Prepared to work and reside in rural and peri-urban communities with the target beneficiaries.
S/He must also have:
- Strong written, oral communication and presentation skills.
- Full proficiency with MS Office software (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint) required, Excellent interpersonal skills.
- Integrity in all aspects.
- A clean class Three (3) driver’s licence and demonstrable ability proficiency to ride a Two (2) Wheel Motorcycle.
Other
How to Apply
If interested please send one document that includes your cover letter describing your interest, qualifications, contactable references, and your CV to: info@zadt.co.zw
NB: ZADT is an equal opportunity organization and encourages both female and male candidates to apply. Applicants will be considered on a rolling basis and shortlisting will proceed as applications are received. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust (ZADT)
The Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust (ZADT) was created on the 5th of October 2010 by SNV Netherlands Development Organisation and Humanistic Institute for Development Cooperation (Hivos) for the primary purpose of contributing to the recovery and improvement of the smallholder farming sector and improve the food security and incomes of rural households in Zimbabwe.