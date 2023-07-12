Field Officers x6

Job Description

About ZADT

ZADT partners and collaborates with other development institutions and NGOs to support activities that benefit smallholder farmers in general. The role of ZADT in these partnerships is to facilitate access to finance and the provision of business development services to potential beneficiaries of these programmes.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the position of project Field Officer for a Three (3) Year Rural and Peri-Urban Women and Youth Agro - Entrepreneurs [i.e., Smallholder Farmers (SHFs), Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)] Access to Finance Training and Mentorship Project in Zimbabwe. The program seeks to provide financial literacy training and to facilitate increased access to appropriately structured finance to youth and women involved in agribusiness initiatives. This position reports to the Project Manager of the project implemented by the Agricultural Development Trust (ZADT) in Zimbabwe.