Field Service Technician

Job Description

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology is a global leader in the supply of equipment, tools, services, support and technical solutions for the mining and construction industry. We offer a diverse range of opportunities through our businesses and cross-border networks, enabling you to explore your potential and thrive.

To service and/or maintain Trackless Mining Equipment through:

Machine availability.

Customer relation.

Safety, health, and environmental effectiveness.

This service is rendered to Sandvik Zimbabwe clients (internal and external) on and off mine site, according to clients’ requirements and equipment specifications.

Duties and Responsibilities

Perform fault diagnosis, maintenance, and repair work on Sandvik equipment within set time frames and budgets.

Repair equipment/machinery to manufacturers specifications.

Assist with machine audits/ inspections and ensure documentation and compliance sheets from repairs are filled out and correct.

Adhere to all policies & procedures especially the EHS policies.

Liaise with Product Line Manager and other relevant staff to ensure sufficient inventories are available all the time.

Observe a clear and effective communication process with employees.

Participate in and ensure effective housekeeping and maintenance practices.

You will have a strong customer service focus and a drive to achieve goals.

Your approach to work hours/ rosters will need to be flexible to meet site and customer requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

The role will require you to have qualifications in a Mechanical or Electrical trade and ideally have 6-8 years post trade experience in maintaining heavy vehicle machines.

Exposure to, products and knowledge of, Sandvik underground mining equipment will be considered a distinct advantage.

Knowledge of automation and instrumentation will be added advantage.

Computer literacy, knowledge and experience will also be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use link: https://www.home.sandvik/en/careers/job-search/jobs/sales-and-product-service/R0059331/