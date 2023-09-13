Field Services Coordinator (Kwekwe)

Job Description

Working under the supervision of the Regional Programs Manager, this position exists to expertly plan, organize, coordinate, and direct all integrated HIV/SRHR/VMMC services Operations in line with PSH, MoHCC guidelines, Donor, and Organisational strategic plan in the districts under this jurisdiction.

Duties and Responsibilities

Formulates a detailed implementation plan for each district in his/ her jurisdiction and consolidates these into one plan in liaison with PHE & DHE and RPM to guide service delivery, demand creation, training, quality assurance, logistics and other aspects of the Last Mile program and in line with MOHCC guidelines and donor expectation.

Prepares monthly plans with the support of the Regional Demand Creation Specialist, for appropriate District specific demand creation to increase uptake of clinical services.

Plans for appropriate service delivery models that are efficient and enable each district to meet their targets.

Plans for equitable resource allocation per demand and need across the districts (Vehicles & commodities).

Facilitates operational research to improve service provision and demand creation in the province.

Develops budget for activities in the districts in line with the national budget and accounts for use of funds.

Requests for and manages Innovation funds in line with the approved thresholds and ensure that all expenses are liquidated on time.

Verifies per diems, time sheets, and invoices and make sure they match outputs and services provided.

Requests for funds for all provincial meetings and AE management and reconcile all funds requested.

Tracks adherence to program financial policy on funds being requested (correct amount, budget line, accounting code).

Facilitates submission of all financial documents (IP, MOU invoices, per diems, time sheets, Job order forms) within the agreed timeframe of one week after the end of the implementation month.

Keeps track of provincial expenditure and seek ways of minimizing and reducing costs.

Follows up and tracks all payments of community cadres and updates the stakeholders timeously.

Keeps track of Area expenditure and seek ways of minimising and reducing costs.

Manages leave and come up with annual leave schedule for subordinates to avoid service disruption.

Provides guidance to teams on both service delivery and demand creation, in accordance with MOHCC, PSH and Donor expectations.

Supervises the work of the Direct Site Clinic Nurse Charges, Program Driver/ Mobilizer, District Service teams and demand creation teams.

Holds regular staff meetings to review program performance, discuss human resource issues and plans for the program.

Tracks availability of service delivery teams and mobilises manpower to compliment MOHCC service delivery teams.

Supervises the recruitment, mentorship, and technical assistance to IPC agents in the districts.

Keeps track and reports the number of mobilisers available in the district under your jurisdiction.

Compiles and shares monthly report on supervision and coaching visit, for all IPC Agents.

Conducts probationary and annual performance evaluation for PSH Staff directly reporting to him/ her.

Conducts and facilitates routine and ad hoc spot checks and Data Quality Audits visits to service delivery teams with MOHCC managers and PSH’s evidence representatives.

Liaises with Regional Quality Assurance Specialist, identifies needs and follows up the implementation of CQI and IQA recommendations in the province.

Facilitates active surveillance for Severe Adverse Events management and reporting in the province as per MoHCC and Donor guidelines.

Conducts Continuous Quality Improvement activities in response to findings from spot checks, IQAs, EQAS and DQAs.

Conducts training needs assessment for service providers, IPC Agents and recommends appropriate training.

Co - facilitates the training of IPC Agents, school health masters and other cadres involved in demand creation.

Conducts fortnightly Supervision and Coaching visit for all VMMC officers and clinical teams in the district.

Conducts weekly supervision and coaching visit for all VMMC officers in your district and ensure VMMC officers are doing the same for IPC agents.

Assesses and evaluates service delivery within the clinical programs to ensure adherence to medical and ethical standards.

Regularly conducts data entry checks for all data entered by staff in the province for completeness and accuracy, providing feedback to the Nurses in charge and district leadership.

Ensures continuous monitoring and improvement of infection control and prevention activities for all services.

Facilitates quality exchange visits with other Field Service Coordinators to share best practices.

Ensures that all current/updated SOPs and guidelines relevant to the program are available.

Facilitates preparedness of the teams for the internal and External Quality Assessments

Guides teams to timeously order commodities from PSH & LSU to ensure smooth running of the program and to avoid stock out.

Regularly assesses commodity stock levels with the district pharmacist and enforce proper stock management.

Locates and selects commodities for redistribution to various districts before expiry.

Manages the fuel disbursements for all vehicles in the province.

Tracks staff and vehicle movements using Eazytrack.

Guides teams to manage medical and non-medical stocks, and movable and non-movable assets.

Assesses regularly stock levels with the Site Managers, Index Testing Coordinators, and KP Officers and enforce proper stock management.

Prepares service orders for vehicle maintenance and repairs, log reporting as per PSH Policy and regulations.

Ensures teams have adequate recording and reporting tools.

Mentors service delivery and demand creation teams on the proper use of data collection tools (client intake form, registers, tablets).

Ensures entry of daily, and monthly MC outputs in PSH’s DHIS2 platform, and facilitate the same for MOHCC DHIS2.

Ensures IPC agents and data for other IPC agents is entered daily on DHIS2.

Compiles and submits weekly and monthly update reports (program indicators, demand creation and training) to the Regional Program Manager /RDCS and DHE.

Inputs verified data for the districts under your jurisdiction into the PSH DHS2 System within one week after the end of every month.

Compiles and submits weekly and monthly update reports (AE, program indicators, demand creation and training) to the Regional Program Manager.

Reviews and verifies districts data to inform decision making.

Checks client intake forms and consent forms against registers for data validation (completeness and accuracy).

Conducts data quality checks for all IPC and MC data in the MIS data base weekly.

Monitors program progress through daily/weekly/monthly/quarterly reports, including Bahmni, and DHIS2 to ensure that the programs are on track to achieving donor and organisational targets.

Conducts improvement activities based on findings of the data analysis.

Measures performance based on donor and organisational quantitative indicators – and quality of service – sit-ins, client suggestion box, clinical and mortality meetings.

Produces site support visit reports and initiates appropriate corrective action plans from teams after each visit.

Analyses program results against targets to identify implementation challenges and suggests strategies to improve program performance.

Maintains and enforces proper use of data collection tools (client intake form, referral, and linkage registers, HTS register).

Organises the setting up of and execution of all demand creation activities at district level.

Assists in the development and adherence to monthly plans by IPC agents.

Monitors demand creation activities and analyse DHIS2 reports to track performance and provides inputs into the improvements for respective District.

Manages and tracks provincial fleet and fuel acquisitions, usage, and acquittals in liaison with transport department and ensure all activities are planned and match the Eazy track records.

Performs checks on reconciliation statements sent to Head Office to ensure fraud prevention and detection.

Facilitates external audits and develops management plans to address any identified weaknesses.

Develops Area risk register and monitors implementation per agreed actions and timelines.

Continuously engages gate keepers and stakeholders for VMMC scale up and come with strategies to reach priority age groups.

Works closely with District Education personnel to ensure smooth implementation of VMMC.

Conducts advocacy meetings to improve acceptance and ownership of the VMMC program.

Represents PSH at all district fora organised by MoHCC and other stakeholders.

Continuously engages stakeholders in the district including facility partners such as OPHID and I-TECH to ensure that district plans are harmonized.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in health or social sciences.

Previous experience working with MoHCC at provincial level an added advantage.

At least 3 years program management experience at Officer level a must.

Experience in the Zimbabwe national VMMC program.

Clean class four driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

