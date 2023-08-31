Field Supervisor x2 (Gokwe North, Kariba Rural)
Job Description
Under the leadership of the FSL Program Manager, the Field Supervisor will provide leadership and management oversight of Nutrition Action Zimbabwe’s programme at district level. The post holder will ensure effective management of programs, resources, staff and support functions in the field sites and will firmly institute finance, human resources and operations systems. The Field supervisor will actively contribute to the country strategy according to prevailing needs, identify new opportunities for programming, and will ensure field level participation in programme and proposal design. They will also support the capacity development of staff in the field bases. The Field supervisor will be an effective representative of Nutrition Action Zimbabwe to local authorities, communities, INGOs and NGOS, and other stakeholders. Duration: 13 months.
Duties and Responsibilities
Supervision and Coordination:
- Ensures efficient and effective coordination across all elements of the NAZ Programs in Gokwe North and Kariba.
- Supervises and oversees the operations of field offices, work of the field staff and is responsible for optimizing their productivity through effective management and leadership (i.e., coaching/advising, field monitoring visits).
- Ensures staff are consistently complying and adhering to policies, procedures and guidelines articulated in the employee handbooks, and facilitates the dissemination of information to all staff members to promote transparency.
- Supports staff through consultation with head office (HO)-level technical team to regularly assess staff capacity building needs.
- Ensures the performance management process is well-planned and conducted timely for all direct-report staff. This includes setting performance goals, conducting progress check-ins, providing feedback, conducting year-end appraisals, and making recommendations for staff development and career advancement.
- Collaborates with HR Department to handle recruitment and training of staff according to needs.
- Leads and facilitates field staff in monthly meetings to review progress against plans, find solutions to problems, share lessons learned, exchange expertise across programs, and to motivate and encourage teamwork.
- Ensures that field staffs are aware of and understand the programs’ goals and objectives, working approaches and methodology, and have all necessary information related to annual plans, targets, and implementation calendars. Supervises fund disbursement, reviews and approves the field monthly financial expenses in accordance with financial and purchasing policy and procedures.
- Perform other tasks as assigned by the FSL Program Manager.
Program Implementation and Monitoring:
- Leads, coordinates and reports the implementation and achievement of the NAZ’s program targets in the district, while ensuring high impact for children and women, quality and cost-effectiveness in accordance with the strategy, policies and guidelines of the project.
- Conducts regular field visits to monitor and verify the programs’ progress and impact, understand the challenges and needs of stakeholders, and the appropriate solutions.
- Oversees the implementation of the projects at district level, including coordinating beneficiary selection activities as appropriate and guided by program document.
- Ensures project is implemented according to the project document and donor guidelines, ensuring targets are met in a cost-effective manner.
Planning, Reporting and Documentation:
- Facilitate the development of annual and long-term plans and budgets for programs in charge appropriately to meet the goals and objectives of NAZ.
- Facilitates project weekly planning and coordination meetings.
- Coordinates the timely completion of annual, quarterly and weekly planning.
- Prepares monthly and quarterly implementation and budget forecasting.
- Develops monthly, quarterly, bi-annual and annual reports, activity, end of project and other reports for distributing to partners, government stakeholders and donors.
External Coordination and Networking:
- Attends to donor affairs including hosting donor and project site visits in collaboration with programs staff.
- Meets regularly with local government representatives and other NGO partners.
- Promotes and protects the reputation of NAZ in external settings, ensuring that the organization’s experience and expertise is well communicated and consistently presented.
- Liaises with NGO Partners and Government Agencies, especially at provincial and district levels. This includes periodic meetings with partners to exchange information and updating programs’ work progress.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Agriculture/ Agribusiness Management, Natural Resources Management, Development Studies, Nutrition.
- A post-graduate qualification (Masters) will be an added advantage.
- At least 3 years/substantial experience working in management and supervision with a humanitarian/ development organization.
- Skills and experience in project/program implementation, monitoring, review and evaluation including budget holding responsibilities.
- Substantial people and program management experience with good interpersonal skills and ability to communicate at all levels.
- Substantial experience in office management with a good understanding of logistics, HR and finance procedures.
- Solid experience in grant management, including budget holding and donor reporting.
- Substantial understanding or proven experience of security management issues.
- Representational, political awareness and advocacy skills.
- Experience of working with partners and a participatory approach.
- Able to work to tight deadlines with minimal supervision.
- Fluency in written and spoken English and computer literate.
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.smartrecruiters.com/NutritionActionZimbabwe1/743999927154873-field-supervisor-x2-gokwe-north-kariba-rural-13-months
NB: Follow the link and submit a copy of your application along with relevant supporting documents. This is an urgent recruitment and shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis.
Deadline: 06 September 2023
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ) is a local registered NGO whose vision is a Zimbabwe without malnutrition. It aims at reducing all forms of malnutrition in normal and emergency situations by providing expert interventions in nutrition specific and nutrition sensitive programming.
NAZ has strong technical experience in community-led nutrition interventions, specifically, care groups and approaches to incorporating nutrition into development and livelihoods programs.