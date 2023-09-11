Field Technician (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen within the organisation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Installation of Wireless technologies and V-Sat services.
- Designing, constructing and maintaining customer premises networks through such activities as survey, installations, faults and decommissions in liaison with other team members, clients and third-party providers.
- Provides presales services to sales team including solution design, materials list and labour units required.
- Install, troubleshoot, and maintain software/equipment/networks at customer premises and/or remotely.
- Work with 3rd party service providers to install and implement client services e.g. Internet circuits.
- Manage assigned service delivery jobs and regularly update all stakeholders as appropriate.
- Ensure clients service activations and deactivations are synchronized with third party providers and that service terminations are done promptly wherever service is no longer required.
- Perform Service Quality Checks with clients and get customer feedback to ensure customers are satisfied with service provided.
- Liaise with other departments to effectively resolve client queries.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Telecommunications/Information Technology and/or any relevant qualifications.
- At least 2 years’ experience working within an ISP environment.
- Clean Class 4 drivers’ license a must
- Good analytical skills.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://dandemutande-jobs-portal.powerappsportals.com/Job-Details/?id=f287fa2c-8d4d-ee11-be6e-000d3a4b797d
Deadline: 13 September 2023
Dandemutande
Dandemutande is a premier, fast-growing Zimbabwean Internet Access Provider (IAP) that merges cutting edge connectivity, voice, productivity, cloud and cybersecurity solutions with 24/7 customer support to help optimize the performance of your business.
Our comprehensive portfolio of Internet connectivity solutions, Data Center services, Cloud solutions, ICT hardware, ICT software, Managed IT services and Unified Communications solutions provide powerful options to address your most difficult IT challenges.