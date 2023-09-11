Field Technician (Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen within the organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Installation of Wireless technologies and V-Sat services.

Designing, constructing and maintaining customer premises networks through such activities as survey, installations, faults and decommissions in liaison with other team members, clients and third-party providers.

Provides presales services to sales team including solution design, materials list and labour units required.

Install, troubleshoot, and maintain software/equipment/networks at customer premises and/or remotely.

Work with 3rd party service providers to install and implement client services e.g. Internet circuits.

Manage assigned service delivery jobs and regularly update all stakeholders as appropriate.

Ensure clients service activations and deactivations are synchronized with third party providers and that service terminations are done promptly wherever service is no longer required.

Perform Service Quality Checks with clients and get customer feedback to ensure customers are satisfied with service provided.

Liaise with other departments to effectively resolve client queries.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Telecommunications/Information Technology and/or any relevant qualifications.

At least 2 years’ experience working within an ISP environment.

Clean Class 4 drivers’ license a must

Good analytical skills.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://dandemutande-jobs-portal.powerappsportals.com/Job-Details/?id=975e9748-8c4d-ee11-be6e-000d3a2a6821

NB: This position is for those who live in Mutare or near by, please make sure to attach your Curriculum Vitae.