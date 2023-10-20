Field Work Coordinator (Mt Darwin)

Job Description

The Field Coordinator is responsible for overseeing and managing the fieldwork activities and community engagement under HIGH Horizon and HAPI in Mt Darwin District. The two projects address knowledge gaps around the quantification and monitoring of direct and indirect impacts of ambient heat exposure on maternal, new-born and child health. The projects will contribute to designing individual/household/community and health facility-level interventions. The Field Coordinator is responsible for coordination of fieldwork activities to ensure compliance with protocols and overall study objectives.

Duties and Responsibilities

Project Oversight and Management: Oversee the implementation and coordination of the HIGH Horizon and HAPI projects. Ensure alignment with project objectives and maintain up-to-date study records.

Fieldwork Coordination: Supervise and manage field activities, ensuring compliance with study protocols and SOPs. This includes the recruitment of study participants, arranging study visits, and ensuring the study goals are met.

Community Engagement: Serve as the primary point of contact between the projects and the local community, fostering robust relationships and clear communication.

Data Management: Oversee data collection to ensure accuracy and reliability. Report regularly on field activities and progress to higher management.

Team Leadership: Guide, train, and manage field teams, ensuring they have the necessary tools and information for effective work.

Stakeholder Collaboration: Identify, engage, and collaborate with relevant stakeholders in study sites. This includes scheduling meetings and managing communications on behalf of the PI.

Resource Allocation: Monitor and efficiently utilize allocated resources and budgets. Manage inventory, prepare study kits, and ensure essential items are available when required.

Issue Resolution: Proactively identify and address challenges or conflicts that arise during field activities.

Continuous Improvement: Regularly assess and suggest enhancements to field processes to boost efficiency and effectiveness.

Qualifications and Experience

A post graduate qualification in relevant fields such as Public Health, Social Science etc.

Valid GCP Certificate.

At least 5 years research experience.

Ability to work well independently as well as collaboratively as part of a research team with good understanding to qualitative and quantitative methods of research.

Prior experience managing a field team. Be a self-motivated and good leadership skill.

Ability to understand/communicate with local communities.

Ability to work with people from different backgrounds.

Excellent communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw. Indicate the position you are applying for in the subject line. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.

The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the CeSHHAR Zimbabwe safeguarding guidelines.

Deadline: 20 October 2023 (4.30pm)