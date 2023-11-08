Filing Clerk (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill in the above mentioned vacant position on a permanent basis.
The incumbent will report to the Human Resources and Administration Officer and will be based at Head Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develops and maintain organised filing system.
- Files all GMB employee records in personal files.
- Maintains employee records.
- Updates files daily- indexing and sorting records before filing.
- Monitors the movement of files to ensure easy location of all files.
- Maintains file room logs to track file location.
- Prepares files for archiving by central registry as and when necessary.
- Ensures proper housekeeping of the filing room.
- Performing any other work related duties as assigned by the Superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 ‘0’ Levels including English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.
- National Diploma in Records Management.
- Certificate in Human Resource Management will be an added advantage.
- At least 2 years’ experience in a similar role..
Core Competencies:
- Organisational Awareness.
- Excellent knowledge of filing systems.
- Excellent analytical skills.
- Good Interpersonal skills.
- High initiative and sound judgement
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Excellent team player with strong multi-tasking capabilities.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw.
NB: Only shortlisted internal candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 13 November 2023
Grain Marketing Board (GMB)
Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development established in terms Grain Marketing Act (Chap 18:45). The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) stores and distributes farming inputs under the various Government Supported Inputs Distribution programmes.