Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Grain Marketing Board (GMB)

Filing Clerk (Harare)

Grain Marketing Board (GMB)
Nov. 13, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill in the above mentioned vacant position on a permanent basis.

The incumbent will report to the Human Resources and Administration Officer and will be based at Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Develops and maintain organised filing system.
  • Files all GMB employee records in personal files.
  • Maintains employee records.
  • Updates files daily- indexing and sorting records before filing.
  • Monitors the movement of files to ensure easy location of all files.
  • Maintains file room logs to track file location.
  • Prepares files for archiving by central registry as and when necessary.
  • Ensures proper housekeeping of the filing room.
  • Performing any other work related duties as assigned by the Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 ‘0’ Levels including English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.
  • National Diploma in Records Management.
  • Certificate in Human Resource Management will be an added advantage.
  • At least 2 years’ experience in a similar role..

Core Competencies:

  • Organisational Awareness.
  • Excellent knowledge of filing systems.
  • Excellent analytical skills.
  • Good Interpersonal skills.
  • High initiative and sound judgement
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Excellent team player with strong multi-tasking capabilities.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw.

NB: Only shortlisted internal candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 13 November 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Grain Marketing Board (GMB)

Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development established in terms Grain Marketing Act (Chap 18:45). The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) stores and distributes farming inputs under the various Government Supported Inputs Distribution programmes.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Grain Marketing Board (GMB)
Grain Marketing Board (GMB)

Registry Clerk (Harare)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

CABSCUS Accounts Administrator (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimasco
Zimasco

Weighbridge Clerk (Mutorashanga)

Deadline:
Croco Motors
Croco Motors

Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Deadline:
First Pack Marketing
First Pack Marketing

Accountant (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback