Filing Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill in the above mentioned vacant position on a permanent basis.

The incumbent will report to the Human Resources and Administration Officer and will be based at Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develops and maintain organised filing system.

Files all GMB employee records in personal files.

Maintains employee records.

Updates files daily- indexing and sorting records before filing.

Monitors the movement of files to ensure easy location of all files.

Maintains file room logs to track file location.

Prepares files for archiving by central registry as and when necessary.

Ensures proper housekeeping of the filing room.

Performing any other work related duties as assigned by the Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 ‘0’ Levels including English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.

National Diploma in Records Management.

Certificate in Human Resource Management will be an added advantage.

At least 2 years’ experience in a similar role..

Core Competencies: