Finance/ Accounting Attache` (Harare)

Job Description

Buy Zimbabwe is looking for a self-motivated, hardworking and detail-oriented team player to join the Finance Team as an Attache`

Duties and Responsibilities

Drawing up project revenue and expenditure budgets.

Establish a functional and auditable cost and financial management system.

Cost control and revenue collection to meet budgeted targets.

Manage supplier database and relationships to ensure optimum quality of supplies and delivery efficiency.

Procurement of all project and office requirements in a cost-effective way.

Client invoicing and timeous payment to third parties.

Manage collections from debtors and ensure a healthy cash flow.

Filing of all financial, administration, and human resources documents.

Any other duties that may be assigned to ensure the company delivers efficiently.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a degree or equivalency in Accounting or Banking and Finance.

Detail Oriented.

NB: This vacancy is for students looking for work-related learning opportunities only

Other

How to Apply

Those interested should send application letters and curriculum vitae together with work-related learning letters from their institutions to: buyzim1@gmail.com, state "Finance/ Accounting Attache`" in the subject lined