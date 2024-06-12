Finance & Accounting Interns: CABS & Old Mutual (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.
This role is responsible for day-to-day transaction processing. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.
Duties and Responsibilities
The incumbent is responsible with assisting on the following duties:
- Responsible for generating and processing transactions.
- Handles general accounts queries.
- Checks the amounts to be paid and received by a business unit.
- Arranges payment of bills and accounts.
- Keeps records of financial transactions.
- Keeps customer account details up to date.
- May set up new accounts.
- Checks account order forms and receipts are filled in correctly.
- Compares costs with budgets.
- Calculates the running costs of a company or organisation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Accounting Honours: Financial Accounting (Required), Bachelor Of Finance: Accounting Finance (Required).
- .Skills: Accountability, Budgeting, Business, Communciation Skills; Adaptability, Data Query, Financial Accounting, Financial Processing, Financial Transactions, New Accounts, Office Administration, Payment Handling, Processing, Results-Oriented.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 14 June 2024
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
