Finance & Accounting Interns (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
This role is responsible for day-to-day transaction processing. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for generating and processing transactions.
- Handles general accounts queries.
- Checks the amounts to be paid and received by a business unit.
- Arranges payment of bills and accounts.
- Keeps records of financial transactions.
- Keeps customer account details up to date.
- May set up new accounts.
- Checks account order forms and receipts are filled in correctly.
- Compares costs with budgets.
- Calculates the running costs of a company or organisation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Accounting Honours: Financial Accounting (Required), Bachelor Of Finance: Accounting Finance (Required).
- Skills: Accountable, Budgeting, Business, Communciation Skills; Adaptability, Financial Accounting, Financial Processing, Financial Transactions, New Accounts, Office Administration, Payments, Processing, Querying, Results-Oriented.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Finance---Accounting-Interns_JR-44306?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 04 September 2023
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
