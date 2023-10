Finance & Accounting Interns (Harare)

Job Description

This role is responsible for day-to-day transaction processing. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for generating and processing transactions.

Handles general accounts queries.

Checks the amounts to be paid and received by a business unit.

Arranges payment of bills and accounts.

Keeps records of financial transactions.

Keeps customer account details up to date.

May set up new accounts.

Checks account order forms and receipts are filled in correctly.

Compares costs with budgets.

Calculates the running costs of a company or organisation.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor Of Accounting Honours: Financial Accounting (Required), Bachelor Of Finance: Accounting Finance (Required).

Skills: Accountability, Budgeting, Business, Communciation Skills; Adaptability, Financial Accounting, Financial Processing, Financial Transactions, New Accounts, Office Administration, Payments, Processing, Querying, Results-Oriented.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply