Finance & Administrative Assistant (Harare)

Job Description
The staff will support the administration and finance functions to ensure proper accountability of inventory such as vehicles, agricultural inputs, and chemicals. The incumbent will also be required to maintain up to date creditor balances.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintains a record of all warehouse stocks ensuring all movements of stock between projects are maintained.
- Ensures inventory is arranged safely paying attention to the best standards and safety rules.
- Ensures follow up of stocks and paying particular attention to use-by dates.
- Maintains updated and accurate records of inventory, including transfers and cycle counts.
- Develops and implements improvements to existing operational procedures to maximize efficiency and cut operations costs.
- Supervises warehouse keeping and ensures cleanliness and orderliness of the warehouses.
- Ensures follow-up of the fleet (repairs, maintenance, fuel consumption).
- Participates in planning the station’s vehicle needs and staff movements.
- Manages and updates the Equipment and Asset register.
- Maintains an up-to-date record of assets and ensures that the HQ Asset database agrees with RO database.
- Maintains up to date accounts payables account and follows up balances with the procurement team.
- Checks completeness and accuracy of fixed assets sub ledger and register.
- Compiles monthly stock, fleet, asset, and fuel reports for financial reporting.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Accounting, Finance, Administration, or related field
- At least 3 years work experience in the same field
- Knowledge of information management systems, IFRS, inventory and fleet control systems
- Experience in inventory, fleet, and assets management.
- Experience with Payables management, bookkeeping and financial reporting.
- The selected candidate must be able to demonstrate the following competencies: Interpersonal skills, teamwork, communication, client orientation, and ability to work in a multi-cultural environment.
- Kindly fill and submit the online form under each position no later than Monday, 29th May 2023. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
- CIMMYT is an equal opportunity employer. It fosters a multicultural work environment that values gender equality. Women candidates are encouraged to apply.
Other
Benefits
- Private Health Insurance.
- Pension Plan.
- Paid Time Off.
- Work From Home.
- Training & Development.
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://apply.workable.com/cimmyt-1/j/E96B297BB5/apply/
Deadline: 31 May 2023