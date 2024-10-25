Finance Administrator (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Follows standardised processes and provides administrative support in line with normal business functioning.
- Delivers on daily production standards and adheres to service and quality standards.
- Provides an indirect service to customers and intermediaries.
- Responds to immediate requirements within procedure.
- Uses standard administrative techniques to co ordinate own work.
- Product and process knowledge in different areas may differ but basic skills remain the same.
- Technical knowledge is limited to some products and or processes.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce Honours (BCom Hons): Accounting Finance (Required).
- Skills: Invoices, Reconciliations.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Deadline: 24 October 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
Related Jobs
National Gallery of Zimbabwe
Personal Assistant (Harare)
Deadline: