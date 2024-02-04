Finance Administrator (Harare)
Simscore Cleaning Services
Job Description
Directs the organization's financial planning and accounting practices as well as its relationship with Lending institutions, shareholders, and the financial community by performing the following duties personally or through subordinate officers.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Managing the organization's financial reporting. This comprises all required financial reporting, monthly financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting.
- Managing and overseeing the financial systems of the organization.
- Oversee an accounting team.
- Ascertain all accounting endeavours and audits comply with financial laws and rules.
- Make recommendations to reduce costs
- Directs the treasurer in activities such as custodian of funds, securities, and assets of the organization.
- Appraises the organization's financial position and issues periodic reports on organization's financial stability, liquidity, and growth.
- Coordinates tax reporting programs and investor relations activities.
- Analyses, consolidates, and directs all cost accounting procedures together with other statistical and routine reports.
- Oversees and directs the preparation and issuance of the corporation's annual report.
- Directs and analyses studies of general economic, business, and financial conditions and their impact on the organization's policies and operations.
- Analyses operational issues impacting functional groups and the whole institution, and determines their financial impact.
- Evaluates and recommends business partnering opportunities.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, or relevant field.
- A minimum of 3 years experience in a similar role.
- In-depth knowledge of financial regulations and accounting processes.
- Outstanding analytical and time management skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their CVs to: recruitment@simscoreholdings.co.zw
Deadline: 06 February 2024 @1100hrs
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Simscore Cleaning Services
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Kamativi Mining Company
Cost and Management Accountant (Kamativi Mine)
Deadline:
Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Internal Auditor Temporary 3 Months (Harare)
Deadline:
EmpowerBank Limited
Back Office Clerk (Mutare)
Deadline:
Nestlé
Accounts Payables Accountant
Deadline:
Croco Motors
Accounts Clerk (Gweru)
Deadline:
TIMB
Registration Clerks x8
Deadline:
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
Finance Manager (Harare)
Deadline: