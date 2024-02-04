Finance Administrator (Harare)

Job Description

Directs the organization's financial planning and accounting practices as well as its relationship with Lending institutions, shareholders, and the financial community by performing the following duties personally or through subordinate officers.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing the organization's financial reporting. This comprises all required financial reporting, monthly financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting.

Managing and overseeing the financial systems of the organization.

Oversee an accounting team.

Ascertain all accounting endeavours and audits comply with financial laws and rules.

Make recommendations to reduce costs

Directs the treasurer in activities such as custodian of funds, securities, and assets of the organization.

Appraises the organization's financial position and issues periodic reports on organization's financial stability, liquidity, and growth.

Coordinates tax reporting programs and investor relations activities.

Analyses, consolidates, and directs all cost accounting procedures together with other statistical and routine reports.

Oversees and directs the preparation and issuance of the corporation's annual report.

Directs and analyses studies of general economic, business, and financial conditions and their impact on the organization's policies and operations.

Analyses operational issues impacting functional groups and the whole institution, and determines their financial impact.

Evaluates and recommends business partnering opportunities.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, or relevant field.

A minimum of 3 years experience in a similar role.

In-depth knowledge of financial regulations and accounting processes.

Outstanding analytical and time management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs to: recruitment@simscoreholdings.co.zw

Deadline: 06 February 2024 @1100hrs