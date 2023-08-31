Finance and Administration Assistant x2 (Gokwe North & Kariba Rural)

Job Description

The FAA will be responsible for daily finance / accounting and administration of project support activities, through well-maintained and appropriate office systems. Reporting to Field Supervisor the assistant shall provide administrative and finance support and is responsible for performing, completing and/or overseeing specialized administrative and financial management support services in an efficient, effective and client-oriented manner.

Duties and Responsibilities

Human Resources, Administration and Logistics.

Finance and Accounting.

Qualifications and Experience

B.Sc. in Accounting, Bachelor level Degree in Management, Finance, or related field; or similar higher degree a plus.

At least 2+ years of experience in one or more of the following areas: Administration, HR, Finance, Logistics.

Exceptional organization and planning skills, ability to manage and follow work plans.

Highly developed interpersonal, communication, able to negotiate, influence, give effective feedback, be a team player.

Able to manage stress effectively, juggle competing priorities, balance various programmatic, logistic and team needs.

Champion of NAZ Charter values of Professionalism, Transparency, Neutrality, Access to Victims and Non-Discrimination.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.smartrecruiters.com/NutritionActionZimbabwe1/743999927262223-finance-and-administration-assistant-x2-13-months-gokwe-and-kariba-

NB: Follow the link and submit a copy of your application along with relevant supporting documents. This is an urgent recruitment and shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis.