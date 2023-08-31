Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

2023 Elections Results Update

Click to see results
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)

Finance and Administration Assistant x2 (Gokwe North & Kariba Rural)

Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)
Sep. 06, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

The FAA will be responsible for daily finance / accounting and administration of project support activities, through well-maintained and appropriate office systems. Reporting to Field Supervisor the assistant shall provide administrative and finance support and is responsible for performing, completing and/or overseeing specialized administrative and financial management support services in an efficient, effective and client-oriented manner.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Human Resources, Administration and Logistics.
  • Finance and Accounting.

Qualifications and Experience

  • B.Sc. in Accounting, Bachelor level Degree in Management, Finance, or related field; or similar higher degree a plus.
  • At least 2+ years of experience in one or more of the following areas: Administration, HR, Finance, Logistics.
  • Exceptional organization and planning skills, ability to manage and follow work plans.
  • Highly developed interpersonal, communication, able to negotiate, influence, give effective feedback, be a team player.
  • Able to manage stress effectively, juggle competing priorities, balance various programmatic, logistic and team needs.
  • Champion of NAZ Charter values of Professionalism, Transparency, Neutrality, Access to Victims and Non-Discrimination.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.smartrecruiters.com/NutritionActionZimbabwe1/743999927262223-finance-and-administration-assistant-x2-13-months-gokwe-and-kariba-

NB: Follow the link and submit a copy of your application along with relevant supporting documents. This is an urgent recruitment and shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis.

Deadline: 06 September 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)

Website

Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ) is a local registered NGO whose vision is a Zimbabwe without malnutrition. It aims at reducing all forms of malnutrition in normal and emergency situations by providing expert interventions in nutrition specific and nutrition sensitive programming.

NAZ has strong technical experience in community-led nutrition interventions, specifically, care groups and approaches to incorporating nutrition into development and livelihoods programs.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)

Logistics Intern: 4 months (Harare)

Deadline:
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)

Field Supervisor x2 (Gokwe North, Kariba Rural)

Deadline:
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)

MEAL and Strategic Information Officer x2 (Gokwe North and Kariba Rural)

Deadline:
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)

Agriculture and VSL Officer x2 (Gokwe North & Kariba Rural)

Deadline:
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)

Database/ MEAL Officer: 8 mnths (Harare)

Deadline:
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)

FSL Program Support Officer (Harare)

Deadline:
CeSHHAR Zimbabwe
CeSHHAR Zimbabwe

Locum Nurse Counsellors

Deadline:
Mercy Corps
Mercy Corps

CEDIS Baseline Study (Bulawayo & Mutare)

Deadline:
CARE International
CARE International

Regional Supply Chain Coordinator (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback