Finance And Administration Manager (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) was created through Statutory Instrument 168 of 2019, the Manpower Planning and Development (Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing), Regulations, 2019.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen within the organisation. Primary responsibilities will be to ensure efficient delivery of the ZCHPC mandate by supporting the Centre as a whole to focus on its core business and thus attain its target the provision of finance and administrative services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Overall financial management, compliance, grants administration, human resources and operations oversight.

Plans, manages and controls the Centre’s financial and administrative processes in a timely manner.

Establishes and manages financial, operational and administrative systems that support the operations.

Ensures smooth, efficient and compliant operations mainly for finance, administrative and human resources and operations.

Ensures implementation of policies and procedures that ensure financial information security and compliance with legislation and Generally Acceptable Accounting Standards

Develops and implements effective financial management systems and processes for budgetary efficiency control and monitoring.

Prepares information for the annual audit and coordinates the annual external Financial Audit process.

Ensures all statutory requirements of the organisation are met.

Prepares the Centre’s monthly financial reports and other reports as required

Monitors monthly implementation of agreed plans.

Manages the acquisition of assets and ensures that assets are properly recorded, amortized and disposed of as appropriate.

Effectively utilizes the Performance Management System for the achievement of divisional and organizational goals.

Qualifications and Experience

MBA or Masters degree in Management or Finance

At least five (5) years of experience at Executive Management level with relevant technical experience managing regulatory, contractual, legal and financial compliance requirements associated with government funding including in-depth knowledge of government financial management rules and regulations.

Diverse background in operations, with strong understanding of finance, administration, supply chain, human resources, information communication technology (ICT), and project management processes;

Significant Experience in monitoring, budget systems, and internal controls

Demonstrated strong analytical, interpersonal and multi-tasking skills.

Excellent leadership skills and demonstrated ability to manage and work effectively in team situations.

Proven ability to prepare budgets, contract/ sub-contracts and financial reports

Demonstrated capacity and prior experience in supervising staff and develop financial skills of colleagues

Excellent computer skills particularly Microsoft Office applications, accounting software such as QuickBooks and Internet skills.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience and names of at least three referees should be sent to the address below clearly indicating the vacancy applied for.

