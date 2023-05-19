Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Environmental Management Agency (EMA)

Finance And Administration Officer x3

Environmental Management Agency (EMA)
May. 23, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen, Environmental Management Agency (EMA) - an equal opportunity employer.  

Location: Head Office & Matabeleland South 

Reporting to the Manager - Finance and Administration, the job holder will be responsible for ensuring safe custody of the Agency's financial resources, security items and assets. 

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Performs receipting cash and banking, POS, Ecocash and RTGS transfers.
  • Processes and verifies invoices for fines, levies and fees. Conducts credit control i.e. collection of amounts owing on due date.
  • Manages the Provincial Imprest Account.
  • Generates and updates cash book and bank reconciliation on a monthly basis
  • Ensures financial policies and procedures of EMA are adhered to.
  • Captures and posts single transactions in the revenue and expenditure cash journals.
  • Captures and posts all the POS transactions on the bank statement in the SAP system.
  • Generates comparative schedules, purchase and payment requisitions.
  • Does budgetary control and prepares variance reports on a monthly basis.
  • Prepares and updates commitment registers for the province.
  • Disburses funds to EMA funded projects in selected districts.
  • Requests security items from Head Office.
  • Ensures safe custody of the security items (in locked filing cabinets)
  • Issues them upon requests.
  • Maintains and updates security registers for the provinces manually and in excel.
  • Maintains leave register for the province.
  • Ensures vehicles are properly maintained i.e. Vehicle Maintenance Register.
  • Requests monthly fuel allocation for the Province- field and administrative duties.
  • Generates monthly fuel acquittals
  • Prepares provincial monthly and quarterly reports e.g. vehicle maintenance.
  • Generates P SIP monthly, quarterly and annual reports.
  • Ensures the company statutory payments are paid monthly, quarterly and annually.

Qualifications and Experience

  •  A Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Banking, Finance or any other related degree from a recognised tertiary institution.
  • At least three years relevant experience in the Accounting field.
  • Ability to operate within tight deadlines. 

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of certificates to: hr@ema.co.zw or: 

The Human Resources Manager

Environmental Management Agency

685/6 Corner Lorraine/ Faber, Bluffhill

Box CY 385 Causeway

HARARE 

NB: Please note that communication will only be made to shortlisted candidates.

Deadline: 23 May 2023

Environmental Management Agency (EMA)

The Environmental Management Agency is a statutory body responsible for ensuring the sustainable management of natural resources and protection of the environment, the prevention of pollution and environmental degradation, the preparation of Environmental Plans for the management and protection of the environment. It was established under the Environmental Management Act [Chapter 20:27] and enacted in 2002.

Website: https://www.ema.co.zw/index.php

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

City Of Gweru
City Of Gweru

Economic And Business Development Officer (Grade: 10)

Deadline:
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Accounting Assistant: Cash Management x4

Deadline:
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Accounting Assistant: Payables x2

Deadline:
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Management Accountant: Planning

Deadline:
Ledger Paints (Pvt) Ltd
Ledger Paints (Pvt) Ltd

Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Deadline:
BancABC Zimbabwe
BancABC Zimbabwe

Back Office Clerk x28

Deadline:
SECURICO Security Services
SECURICO Security Services

Assistant Accountant (Harare)

Deadline:
National Foods Holdings Limited
National Foods Holdings Limited

Finance Manager (Harare)

Deadline:
National Foods Holdings Limited
National Foods Holdings Limited

Assistant Accountant (Harare)

Deadline:
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)

x2 Auditors Grade: P7 (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback