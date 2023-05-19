Finance And Administration Officer x3

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen, Environmental Management Agency (EMA) - an equal opportunity employer.

Location: Head Office & Matabeleland South

Reporting to the Manager - Finance and Administration, the job holder will be responsible for ensuring safe custody of the Agency's financial resources, security items and assets.

Duties and Responsibilities

Performs receipting cash and banking, POS, Ecocash and RTGS transfers.

Processes and verifies invoices for fines, levies and fees. Conducts credit control i.e. collection of amounts owing on due date.

Manages the Provincial Imprest Account.

Generates and updates cash book and bank reconciliation on a monthly basis

Ensures financial policies and procedures of EMA are adhered to.

Captures and posts single transactions in the revenue and expenditure cash journals.

Captures and posts all the POS transactions on the bank statement in the SAP system.

Generates comparative schedules, purchase and payment requisitions.

Does budgetary control and prepares variance reports on a monthly basis.

Prepares and updates commitment registers for the province.

Disburses funds to EMA funded projects in selected districts.

Requests security items from Head Office.

Ensures safe custody of the security items (in locked filing cabinets)

Issues them upon requests.

Maintains and updates security registers for the provinces manually and in excel.

Maintains leave register for the province.

Ensures vehicles are properly maintained i.e. Vehicle Maintenance Register.

Requests monthly fuel allocation for the Province- field and administrative duties.

Generates monthly fuel acquittals

Prepares provincial monthly and quarterly reports e.g. vehicle maintenance.

Generates P SIP monthly, quarterly and annual reports.

Ensures the company statutory payments are paid monthly, quarterly and annually.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Banking, Finance or any other related degree from a recognised tertiary institution.

At least three years relevant experience in the Accounting field.

Ability to operate within tight deadlines.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of certificates to: hr@ema.co.zw or:

The Human Resources Manager

Environmental Management Agency

685/6 Corner Lorraine/ Faber, Bluffhill

Box CY 385 Causeway

HARARE

NB: Please note that communication will only be made to shortlisted candidates.

Deadline: 23 May 2023