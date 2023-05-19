Finance And Administration Officer x3

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen, Environmental Management Agency (EMA) - an equal opportunity employer.
Location: Head Office & Matabeleland South
Reporting to the Manager - Finance and Administration, the job holder will be responsible for ensuring safe custody of the Agency's financial resources, security items and assets.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Performs receipting cash and banking, POS, Ecocash and RTGS transfers.
- Processes and verifies invoices for fines, levies and fees. Conducts credit control i.e. collection of amounts owing on due date.
- Manages the Provincial Imprest Account.
- Generates and updates cash book and bank reconciliation on a monthly basis
- Ensures financial policies and procedures of EMA are adhered to.
- Captures and posts single transactions in the revenue and expenditure cash journals.
- Captures and posts all the POS transactions on the bank statement in the SAP system.
- Generates comparative schedules, purchase and payment requisitions.
- Does budgetary control and prepares variance reports on a monthly basis.
- Prepares and updates commitment registers for the province.
- Disburses funds to EMA funded projects in selected districts.
- Requests security items from Head Office.
- Ensures safe custody of the security items (in locked filing cabinets)
- Issues them upon requests.
- Maintains and updates security registers for the provinces manually and in excel.
- Maintains leave register for the province.
- Ensures vehicles are properly maintained i.e. Vehicle Maintenance Register.
- Requests monthly fuel allocation for the Province- field and administrative duties.
- Generates monthly fuel acquittals
- Prepares provincial monthly and quarterly reports e.g. vehicle maintenance.
- Generates P SIP monthly, quarterly and annual reports.
- Ensures the company statutory payments are paid monthly, quarterly and annually.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Banking, Finance or any other related degree from a recognised tertiary institution.
- At least three years relevant experience in the Accounting field.
- Ability to operate within tight deadlines.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of certificates to: hr@ema.co.zw or:
The Human Resources Manager
Environmental Management Agency
685/6 Corner Lorraine/ Faber, Bluffhill
Box CY 385 Causeway
HARARE
NB: Please note that communication will only be made to shortlisted candidates.
Deadline: 23 May 2023