Zimbabwe Gender Commission

Finance and Administration Officer x5

Zimbabwe Gender Commission
Jul. 14, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancies that have risen within the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC).

Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional certificates.

Reports To: Regional Coordinator

Station: Masvingo, Mutare, Gweru, Bulawayo and Chinhoyi

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The position exists to ensure full compliance of all financial, administration and human resources activities with rules and regulations, policies, procedures and strategies for the regional offices.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Finance or Accounting or equivalent.
  • At least 3-5 years relevant experience.
  • Sound knowledge of administration and financial statutes.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by certified copies of qualifications, clearly indicating on sealed envelopes the post being applied for and should be addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer

Zimbabwe Gender Commission

1st Floor, Pax House

89 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue

Harare

Or send to the following email: hr@zgc.co.zw

Deadline: 14 July 2023

Zimbabwe Gender Commission

Website
+263 242 701101
info@zgc.co.zw

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission was established in terms of Section 245 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, “hereinafter referred to as the Constitution” and operationalised through the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) Act (Chapter 10:31). It;s Mission is to promote and protect gender equality through public education, research, investigations and monitoring.

