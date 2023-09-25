Finance and Human Resources Manager

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Overseeing the Financial and Human Resources activities.

Financial accounting and Management of projects Funds and production of statutory Acquittals.

Developing of financial systems and preparing interim financial statements.

overseeing and managing the Payroll system.

Preparing and monitoring Budgets.

Preparing monthly management accounts and other management information.

Ensuring adherence to statutory obligations and taxation issues.

Ensuring smooth running of treasury and financial planning.

Supporting the business strategy.

Managing the recruitment and selection process and training line managers in interviewing and assessment procedures.

Delivering performance management programmes that drive a high performance culture.

Implementing and monitoring effectiveness of learning and development programmes.

Developing, implementing and maintaining human resources policies across the organisation.

Developing and maintaining effective Human Resources Information Systems.

Reporting and management of human resources metrics producing reports on key metrics including remuneration and benefits absenteeism and staff turnover.

Developing and maintaining competitive compensation and benefits system.

Managing the Finance and Human Resources staff.

Qualifications and Experience

An Honours degree in Accounting and a Master’s degree in Accounting or equivalent. Membership of a professional body like CIMA or ACCA or equivalent is a requirement.

Sound knowledge of International Public Accounting Standards.

At least two years working experience at senior level in Finance/Accounting.

Strong strategic planning and collaboration capability.

Excellent communication and social skills.

Human Resources qualification is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and dates of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and contact numbers of at least three referees

The Registrar