Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)

Finance Assistant (Bulawayo)

Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)
Oct. 05, 2023
Job Description

The Finance Assistant will ensure that all financial policies and procedures for the DREAMS program are adhered to in line with donor regulations and Zimbabwean laws and regulations.

Reports to: Senior Finance Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Compiling and filing of payment vouchers and necessary supporting documents.
  • Processing of payments, posting of transactions into Pastel Accounting Package.
  • Compiling donor monthly financial reporting.
  • Costing of programme activities and the drafting of office and programme budgets.
  • Ensuring good administration and procurement procedures; and compliance with Financial and Administrative policies and procedures.
  • Assist with tracking of income received from donor.
  • Assist with maintaining an inventory of assets and supplies.
  • Assist with Audit preparation.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A University Degree in Finance, Accounting, or other business-related field.
  • Studying towards a professional qualification will be an added advantage.
  • Minimum 2 years’ post graduate experience in finance/accounting in a reputable organization
  • Clean class 4 driver’s license.
  • Working experience with NGO is an asset.
  • Proven experience working with Pastel accounting system and Belina payroll.
  • Knowledge of Zimbabwean tax laws.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter and detailed CV, clearly stating the position being applied for in the subject section of the email to: admin@pzat.org

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 05 October 2023

Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)

Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust. PZAT is a local non-profit organization working to improve the health and well-being of people in Zimbabwe with a special focus on those affected and infected by HIV.

Website: www.pzat.org

