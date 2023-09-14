Finance Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) is seeking to recruit qualified and experienced professionals to assume the above mentioned post.

ZIMCODD is a socio-economic justice coalition established in February 2000 to facilitate citizens’ participation in making public policies pro-poor and sustainable. These are full-time positions stationed in Harare, Zimbabwe. All candidates must be legally authorized to live and work in Zimbabwe.

Duties and Responsibilities

Captures data for all project specific source documents and receipts.

Collects and files all monthly bank statements and updates cashbooks accordingly.

Processes reimbursements and allowances for workshop participants.

Follow ups and checks on project specific acquittals.

Raises invoices and follows up on amount due.

Disbursement of cash advances and reconciliation to ensure recovery.

Collection and filing of regular financial reports and budget records.

Filing of various Financial Documents in systematic filing system that allows for easy access for information.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Accounting, Financial Management or equivalent.

Full command of an appropriate accounting package.

A person of high integrity with no criminal record, reliability, highly motivated with a personal

drive for high achievement.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates with the specified qualifications and experience should apply by email to: recruitmentzim2000@gmail.com with a cover letter and detailed curriculum vitae demonstrating their suitability. All applications must clearly indicate the position being applied for in the email subject line.