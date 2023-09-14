Finance Assistant (Harare)
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) is seeking to recruit qualified and experienced professionals to assume the above mentioned post.
ZIMCODD is a socio-economic justice coalition established in February 2000 to facilitate citizens’ participation in making public policies pro-poor and sustainable. These are full-time positions stationed in Harare, Zimbabwe. All candidates must be legally authorized to live and work in Zimbabwe.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Captures data for all project specific source documents and receipts.
- Collects and files all monthly bank statements and updates cashbooks accordingly.
- Processes reimbursements and allowances for workshop participants.
- Follow ups and checks on project specific acquittals.
- Raises invoices and follows up on amount due.
- Disbursement of cash advances and reconciliation to ensure recovery.
- Collection and filing of regular financial reports and budget records.
- Filing of various Financial Documents in systematic filing system that allows for easy access for information.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Accounting, Financial Management or equivalent.
- Full command of an appropriate accounting package.
- A person of high integrity with no criminal record, reliability, highly motivated with a personal
- drive for high achievement.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates with the specified qualifications and experience should apply by email to: recruitmentzim2000@gmail.com with a cover letter and detailed curriculum vitae demonstrating their suitability. All applications must clearly indicate the position being applied for in the email subject line.
NB: ZIMCODD is an equal opportunity employer. Women, people with disabilities and other marginalized groups are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 25 September 2023
Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt & Development (ZIMCODD)
The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) is a socio-economic justice coalition established in February 2000 to facilitate citizens` involvement in making public policy more pro-people and pro-poor. ZIMCODD views indebtedness, the unfair global trade regime and lack of democratic people-centred economic governance as root causes of the socio-economic crises in Zimbabwe and the world at large.