Finance Clerk (Mutare)

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare monthly customer statements.

Update the general and subsidiary ledgers.

Updating and accurately record the revenues transactions as they occur.

Update all company revenue is receipted and recorded in the cash books.

Update account receivables activities are performed accurately and timely.

Accurate recording and verifying of all site and depot revenues, cash and bank deposits.

Prepare up-to-date monthly sales reports.

Processing invoices and receipts on time and send to customers.

Prepare up-to-date monthly debtors aging report.

Provision of clients updated account statements.

Identify and resolve issues, gaps or variances to any customer account challenge.

Qualifications and Experience

At least one year experience in a similar role.

Excellent computer literacy.

Proven track record of detail focus and accuracy.

Ability to work under deadline pressure.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Team spirit and desire to learn.

Excellent administrative skills.

Diploma in Finance or any other equivalent.

Degree in Finance or any other equivalent an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with a detailed CV (4 copies) marked “Private and Confidential‘’ should be posted to:

The Human Resources, Monitoring and Evaluation Manager