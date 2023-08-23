Finance Clerk (OVC Education Support)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above vacancy which have arisen in our Community Development Services Office. Zimbabwe, Botswana, Madagascar.

Duties and Responsibilities

To provide financial oversight of the OVC & PSS including financial policy and procedure, procurement, financial records and filing systems.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Accounting or an equivalent qualification.

Minimum of 3 years traceable experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send a Cover letter, CV and copies of educational qualifications) via email to: human.resources@zim.salvationarmy.org

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.