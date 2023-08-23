Pindula|Search Pindula
The Salvation Army

Finance Clerk (OVC Education Support)

The Salvation Army
Aug. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above vacancy which have arisen in our Community Development Services Office. Zimbabwe, Botswana, Madagascar.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To provide financial oversight of the OVC & PSS including financial policy and procedure, procurement, financial records and filing systems.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Accounting or an equivalent qualification.
  • Minimum of 3 years traceable experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send a Cover letter, CV and copies of educational qualifications) via email to: human.resources@zim.salvationarmy.org

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 28 August 2023

The Salvation Army (TSA) is a Protestant Christian church and an international charitable organization headquartered in London, England. It is aligned with the Wesleyan-Holiness movement. The organisation reports a worldwide membership of over 1.7 million,[3] comprising soldiers, officers, and adherents who are collectively known as Salvationists. Its founders sought to bring salvation to the poor, destitute, and hungry by meeting both their "physical and spiritual needs".

