Job Description

We are looking for an organized, efficient Finance Clerk with an eye for detail and a high level of accuracy. Finance Clerk can expect to handle communications with vendors, clients, and internal departments, assist with inventory, database, and record maintenance, prepare financial reports, issue checks and making deposits, and generally ensure that the office operations are running smoothly. You should be professional and courteous with strong computer skills and a thorough understanding of accounting and financial principles.

To succeed as an Finance Clerk, you should be a skilled multi-tasker with excellent time management, computer, and communication skills. Candidates should understand and abide by all accounting procedures and principles and have a commitment to behaving ethically in the workplace.

Duties and Responsibilities

Performing basic office tasks, including answering phones, responding to emails, processing mail, filing, etc.

Maintaining a database, ensuring that records are complete and current.

Recording information, processing, and filing forms.

Preparing checks, deposits, budgets, and financial reports.

Updating ledgers, researching, and resolving discrepancies.

Abiding by all company procedures and accounting principles.

Responding appropriately to a vendor, client, and internal requests.

Ensuring Accounting Department runs smoothly and efficiently.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate/ Diploma in Accounting is required.

Comprehensive knowledge of accounting procedures and principles.

Ethical behavior when dealing with sensitive financial information.

High level of accuracy and efficiency.

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills.

Courteous, professional manner, strong customer service skills.

Computer literacy and strong typing skills, experience with accounting software is required.

Attention to detail.

Other

How to Apply

Please submit a Curriculum Vitae and motivational letter to the attention of Human Resources. All applications must be sent by email to: hr@zfu.org.zw

NB: Please ensure your email subject clearly reads the position being applied for.

Deadline: 09 June 2023