Finance Director (Harare)
Job Description
The Finance Director is responsible for leading the finance function and ensuring the financial health, compliance, and strategic direction of Cottco. This role oversees all financial operations, reporting, and controls, while collaborating with the executive team to support the Company’s growth and profitability objectives.
Reporting to: Chief Executive Officer
Duties and Responsibilities
Financial Management and Reporting:
- Oversee the preparation of accurate and timely financial statements, including income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements.
- Ensure compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and local accounting regulations. Manage the budgeting and forecasting processes and provide insightful analysis to support decision-making
- Develop and implement robust financial policies, procedures, and internal controls.
- Supervise the Company’s treasury function, including cash flow optimization, debt management, and currency risk mitigation.
- Liaise with external auditors and regulatory bodies to ensure financial compliance.
Strategic Financial Planning:
- Collaborate with the executive team to develop and implement the Company’s financial strategy.
- Provide strategic financial advice and recommendations to support the achievement of Cottco’s business objectives. Identify and evaluate potential investment opportunities, mergers, or acquisitions that align with the Company’s long-term
- goals. Assess the financial implications of major business decisions and recommend appropriate courses of action.
- Monitor and report on the Company’s financial performance against strategic targets.
Risk Management and Governance:
- Oversee the implementation of effective risk management frameworks and controls.
- Ensure the integrity of financial data and the robustness of the Company’s accounting systems.
- Implement best practices in corporate governance and financial reporting.
- Advise the executive team on financial risks and mitigation strategies.
- Collaborate with the legal and compliance functions to ensure adherence to relevant laws and regulations.
People Management and Leadership:
- Provide strong leadership and direction to the finance team, fostering a culture of continuous improvement.
- Mentor and develop the finance team, ensuring they have the necessary skills and resources to excel.
- Establish clear performance goals, monitor progress, and provide regular feedback.
- Promote a collaborative and cross-functional working environment.
Qualifications and Experience
- Professionally qualified Accountant (CA, ACCA, or equivalent).
- Bachelor of Accounting degree from a recognised University.
- Minimum 20 years of experience in a senior finance leadership role, preferably in the agribusiness or manufacturing industry.
- Proven track record in financial management, strategic planning, and risk management.
- Excellent understanding of IFRS and local accounting regulations Strong leadership and people management skills.
- Proficient in data analysis, financial modelling, and reporting.
- Exceptional communication and presentation skills.
- Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
- Willingness to travel to Cottco’s countrywide operations as required.
Other
How to Apply
If you possess the required qualifications and experience and are passionate about driving financial excellence in a leading agribusiness Company, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity. Please submit your resume and cover letter to: vacancies@cottco.co.zw
Deadline: 07 August 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)
The Cotton Company of Zimbabwe, is a large cotton processing and marketing organization in Southern Africa. The company, known as "COTTCO", works with individual cotton farmers, providing agronomic and financial support.
Cottco works closely with cotton farmers in Zimbabwe and offers agronomic and financial support to the end of the cotton-production process. Cottco has 20 outlets in cotton-producing areas in Zimbabwe, with its ginneries located in Chiredzi, Chihoy, Gokewe, Kadoma and Muzarabani.
- Founded: 1994
- Headquarters: Harare