Finance Director (Harare)

Job Description

Empowerbank invites qualified and experienced persons to apply for the abobve mentioned vacant position.

Reports to the Chief Executive Officer and will be responsible for providing leadership to finance and administration function of the Microbank. The FD shall steer the organization's resource management, utilization, and financial reporting activities.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversees the finance and administration function of the Microbank.

Develops a cohesive finance and accounting strategy for the Bank.

Assists in the development of long-term strategic direction, goals and objectives for the Bank annually.

Consolidates annual budget for the bank for presentation to management and the Board.

Oversees the financial reporting processes.

Authorises and monitors CAPEX and operational expenditure for compliance with regulatory and approved expenditure.

Implements and manages the Bank's returns to regulatory authorities and that the standard financial reports are in compliance with set regulatory policies.

Advises the CEO and the Board on any financial and related matters.

Manages and ensures availability of adequate resources for the timely execution of the external audit processes.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field.

Professional qualification such as CA, CIS, CIMA, CPA or ACCA.

An MBA degree would be an added advantage.

At least ten (10) years relevant work experience, 3 of which must be at senior management level.

Skills and Competences:

Attention to detail, accuracy, and the ability to manage multiple tasks and deadlines.

Expert knowledge of banking laws and compliance regulations related to microfinance institutions.

Excellent leadership abilities, decision making skills, and critical thinking skills.

Good writing skills and verbal communication skills to interact with various audiences.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should send their CVs to the following email address: hr@empowerbank.co.zw.

Deadline: 31 May 2023