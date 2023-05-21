Pindula|
List ProductAccount
EmpowerBank Limited

Finance Director (Harare)

EmpowerBank Limited
May. 31, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Empowerbank invites qualified and experienced persons to apply for the abobve mentioned vacant position.

Reports to the Chief Executive Officer and will be responsible for providing leadership to finance and administration function of the Microbank. The FD shall steer the organization's resource management, utilization, and financial reporting activities.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Oversees the finance and administration function of the Microbank.
  • Develops a cohesive finance and accounting strategy for the Bank.
  • Assists in the development of long-term strategic direction, goals and objectives for the Bank annually.
  • Consolidates annual budget for the bank for presentation to management and the Board.
  • Oversees the financial reporting processes.
  • Authorises and monitors CAPEX and operational expenditure for compliance with regulatory and approved expenditure.
  • Implements and manages the Bank's returns to regulatory authorities and that the standard financial reports are in compliance with set regulatory policies.
  • Advises the CEO and the Board on any financial and related matters.
  • Manages and ensures availability of adequate resources for the timely execution of the external audit processes.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field.
  • Professional qualification such as CA, CIS, CIMA, CPA or ACCA.
  • An MBA degree would be an added advantage.
  • At least ten (10) years relevant work experience, 3 of which must be at senior management level. 

Skills and Competences:

  • Attention to detail, accuracy, and the ability to manage multiple tasks and deadlines.
  • Expert knowledge of banking laws and compliance regulations related to microfinance institutions.
  • Excellent leadership abilities, decision making skills, and critical thinking skills.
  • Good writing skills and verbal communication skills to interact with various audiences. 

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should send their CVs to the following email address: hr@empowerbank.co.zw.

Deadline: 31 May 2023

EmpowerBank Limited

EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT)
International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT)

Finance & Administrative Assistant (Harare)

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Construction Site Clerk

Deadline:
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank Limited

Treasury Back-office Supervisor (Harare)

Deadline:
Rusape Town Council
Rusape Town Council

Audit Assistant

Deadline:
Rusape Town Council
Rusape Town Council

Internal Auditor

Deadline:
PetroTrade
PetroTrade

Contract Audit Clerks x2 (Harare)

Deadline:
City Of Gweru
City Of Gweru

Economic And Business Development Officer (Grade: 10)

Deadline:
Environmental Management Agency (EMA)
Environmental Management Agency (EMA)

Finance And Administration Officer x3

Deadline:
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Management Accountant: Planning

Deadline:
Ledger Paints (Pvt) Ltd
Ledger Paints (Pvt) Ltd

Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback