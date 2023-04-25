Finance Director

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

This is an Executive position which exists to drive the implementation of the company's financial strategy and oversee all financial aspects of the Organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Participates in the development of the corporate strategy through providing input and critical evaluation of macro-economic trends and probable implications on Powertel's desired strategies.

Drives the implementation of the company's financial strategy for growth and profitability.

Sets parameters to be adopted by the organisation during the annual budgeting process Monitors the implementation of the approved budget.

Develops and implements the Corporate funding strategy for both organisational effectiveness and competitiveness.

Structures business deals after analysing and evaluating financial proposals submitted by prospective business partners.

Ensures the production of management and financial accounts of the company.

Responsible for the efficient and effective functioning of the organisation's administration function (Fleet, Estates, Security and Assets).

Coordinates the revenue assurance activities of the organisation.

Plans and co-ordinates the audit function of the organisation.

Leads in the development of a culture of continuous improvement in order to meet the stretching and performance targets of the organisation.

Ensures the organisation complies with regulatory/statutory obligations of a financial nature (these include licence fees, pensions, taxation e.t.c).

Manages staff discipline, resolves grievances and resolves disputes/conflicts in an objective, ethical and professional manner through administering the Code of Conduct and Grievance Procedure.

Responsible for employee mentoring and coaching as well as motivation.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Accountancy or recognized equivalent degree.

A relevant postgraduate degree such as MBA/MBL or equivalent.

Membership of a recognized professional institution.

A Chartered Accounting qualification a distinct advantage.

10 years relevant experience of which 8 years should be at senior management level.

Essential Competencies:

Strong Leadership skills.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Good planning and organising skills.

High numeral ability.

Integrity and ethical works behaviour.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send clearly labelled applications indicating the position applied for. All applications must Include certified copies of academic and professional certificates accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae to be submitted not later than the , addressed to:

The Managing Director

Powertel Communications (Pvt) Limited

16 Birmingham Road

Southerton

RO Box 7600

HARARE

OR Email: executivevacancies@powertel.co.zw

NB: It is not company policy for any prospective job applicants to pay the organization or any of its employees any fee towards the recruitment process.

Deadline: 28 April 2023