Finance Graduate Intern

Job Description

Under the mentorship of the Finance Officer, the intern will go through a comprehensive structured program to appreciate various Finance functions which include but not limited to petty cash management, workshop management, balance sheet reconciliation, payment processing and VAT claims, filing.

Duties and Responsibilities

The intern will go through a structured one-year program to have an appreciation of all the Finance functions.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Accountancy or Bachelor of Commerce or its recognized equivalent.

At least a year of work-related learning experience.

Demonstrated experience in working with Accounting packages such as Pastel, AccPac, Quick Books or any other Accounting Software.

Knowledge, Skills And Abilities:

A customer-friendly attitude and an ability to cope with work-related stress.

Proven proactive skills in identifying cost savings, cost avoidance and efficiency opportunities.

Ability to develop effective work plan and priorities in order to meet business objectives. Demonstrated expertise in building effective relationship with key internal customers and other stakeholders.

Demonstrated knowledge in pricing, contracts negotiations, conflict resolutions, policies and procedures.

Good analytical, numerical and mature problem-solving skills.

Ability to adapt easily to changing needs and patterns of work.

Excellent report writing and documentation skills.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office applications such as MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint; Ability to manage and work under pressure with minimal supervision.

Good team player, positive attitude, flexible mind, comfortable in working in a multi-cultural setting.

Strong sense of ethics, integrity, credibility, and respect for diversity.

Ability to communicate effectively with staff and management with diplomacy and firmness.

Other

How to Apply

Click link: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=dA1OCcxwCEiPJJt5-uRenSVBn7JF-rNPm7mDbJO3aHBUQ0FTTlFINjhPV05COUtPWFI2MUM5MjhaSC4u to complete the job application form then submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.