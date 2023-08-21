Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Finance Graduate Intern
Job Description
Under the mentorship of the Finance Officer, the intern will go through a comprehensive structured program to appreciate various Finance functions which include but not limited to petty cash management, workshop management, balance sheet reconciliation, payment processing and VAT claims, filing.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The intern will go through a structured one-year program to have an appreciation of all the Finance functions.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Accountancy or Bachelor of Commerce or its recognized equivalent.
- At least a year of work-related learning experience.
- Demonstrated experience in working with Accounting packages such as Pastel, AccPac, Quick Books or any other Accounting Software.
Knowledge, Skills And Abilities:
- A customer-friendly attitude and an ability to cope with work-related stress.
- Proven proactive skills in identifying cost savings, cost avoidance and efficiency opportunities.
- Ability to develop effective work plan and priorities in order to meet business objectives. Demonstrated expertise in building effective relationship with key internal customers and other stakeholders.
- Demonstrated knowledge in pricing, contracts negotiations, conflict resolutions, policies and procedures.
- Good analytical, numerical and mature problem-solving skills.
- Ability to adapt easily to changing needs and patterns of work.
- Excellent report writing and documentation skills.
- Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office applications such as MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint; Ability to manage and work under pressure with minimal supervision.
- Good team player, positive attitude, flexible mind, comfortable in working in a multi-cultural setting.
- Strong sense of ethics, integrity, credibility, and respect for diversity.
- Ability to communicate effectively with staff and management with diplomacy and firmness.
Other
How to Apply
Click link: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=dA1OCcxwCEiPJJt5-uRenSVBn7JF-rNPm7mDbJO3aHBUQ0FTTlFINjhPV05COUtPWFI2MUM5MjhaSC4u to complete the job application form then submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
NB: During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.
Deadline: 25 August 2023
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high impact integrated health interventions with local communities while working with and strengthening existing institutions.
The Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) project's objective is to complement the government of Zimbabwe (GOZ)’s efforts towards epidemic control by targeting testing to efficiently identify PLHIV, ensuring all newly diagnosed PLHIV are immediately linked to treatment, and all PLHIV on treatment have ready access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), are retained on treatment, and remain virally suppressed. The program is being implemented in 9 districts in Midlands (Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Gokwe South) and in Manicaland (Makoni, Mutare, Chipinge, Mutasa and Buhera).