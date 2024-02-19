Finance Graduate Trainee (Harare)
Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)
Job Description
Pangaea Zimbabwe AIDS is a locally registered organization that strives to transform the lives of people living with and affected by HIV. PZ works to ensure everyone has access to comprehensive HIV and sexual health services delivered in safe and supportive environments.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist with compiling and filing of payment vouchers and necessary supporting documents.
- Assist with processing of payments, posting of transactions into Pastel Accounting Package.
- Assist with compiling donor monthly financial reporting.
- Assist with costing of programme activities and the drafting of office and programme budgets.
- Assist with ensuring good administration and procurement procedures; and compliance with Financial and Administrative policies and procedures.
- Assist with tracking of income received from donor.
- Assist with maintaining an inventory of assets and supplies.
- Assist with Audit preparation.
Qualifications and Experience
- A University Degree in Finance, Accounting, or other business-related field. Studying towards a professional qualification will be an added advantage.
- Should have Graduate in 2022 or 2023 and 25 years or below.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet all the requirements should submit their application letter and detailed CV, clearly stating the position being applied for in the subject section of the email to: admin@pzat.org
Deadline: 15 February 2024
